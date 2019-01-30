UAE. Emaar will celebrate the Chinese New Year on February 4 with a colourful array of activities in Downtown Dubai, the most popular destination for Chinese visitors to the city.

A highlight of the celebration is the special laser and LED shows on the iconic Burj Khalifa on February 4, 5 and 6, every day at 8pm. You can also watch your wishes on the Burj Khalifa LED screen by posting them on Emaar’s Twitter handle - @emaardubai - with the hashtag #EMAARCNY2019.

Burj Khalifa Shows

Highlighting the cultural relations between the UAE and China fostered by the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, the LED show on Burj Khalifa starts with visual renditions of a Chinese boy decorating a peach blossom and hanging a lantern on the tree as part of the Chinese New Year decoration. He is then joined by an Emirati boy.

The Chinese boy and family visit the Emirati home and present red envelopes, just as a lion dance takes centerstage, and the two children follow the lion – from The Dubai Fountain to Burj Khalifa. The show concludes with Happy Chinese New Year written in Chinese, English and Arabic.

There are a number of other activations to mark the occasion in Downtown Dubai including Chinese-themed roaming performances along Burj Plaza and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard as well as special themed shows of The Dubai Fountain.

The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall will host ‘China Art’, until February 10, which brings to life some authentic art forms from China. The Fashion Avenue Dome will feature a Chinese Giving Tree with envelopes enclosing vouches from retailers.

There will be chess and mahjong play areas and a Chinese musician performing live. Roaming Chinese entertainment will add to the joy of visitors, who will also be presented with red envelopes and Chinese New Year headbands.

All Emaar Entertainment attractions are also geared up for the celebration. Visitors who log on to their Alipay accounts using The Dubai Mall – Alipay Wi-Fi network can get discounted tickets to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, KidZania, VR Park and Dubai Ice Rink.

At VR Park, Alipay users will get double bonus credit on Pay and Play packages, while Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo will offer the Explorer Ticket for only AED 90 as against the usual price of AED 135 as well as a 25 per cent off on the VIP experience. At KidZania, Alipay users get a 50 per cent off on the Economy Ticket, and Dubai Ice Rink will treat with a 50 per cent discount on any skate session. To be illuminated in red light, the ice rink will also host skating shows. Chinese New Year headbands will also be distributed to the visitors.

Witness glimpses of the traditional dragon dance performance, as the specialised divers at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo perform an underwater lion dance. A special dragon dance performance by the Skate Academy has also been organised at the Dubai Ice Rink. To further mark the occasion, Reel Cinemas will be distributing free popcorn vouchers with the purchase of a movie ticket.

Food choices galore

Restaurants at the various hotels in Downtown Dubai are offering sumptuous treats too. At Thiptara in Palace Downtown, a four-course set menu of Chinese-inspired dishes including vegetable dim sum, duck spring rolls and black pepper lobster, will be the highlight, while Ewaan showcases a sumptuous seafood buffet featuring Chinese delicacies and lunar New Year puddings along with special live station ranging from noodles to dim sum.

A specially curated dragon dance also waits for you to celebrate the Chinese New Year in style. Unwind with a Chinese-inspired Afternoon Tea at Al Bayt offering a selection of specialty teas and coffees accompanied by Chinese cake, matha azuki roll and fortune cookies, as you listen to the soothing sounds of a live harpist.

Western tradition meets modernism at the visually-vibrant afternoon tea experience that awaits you at the Address Boulevard. Relish an afternoon with loved ones and ring in the new year with Chinese New Year’s special afternoon tea served at The Lounge of Address Boulevard. Indulge in sweet and savoury delights all placed in an exquisite chest of drawers along with a selection of soothing herbal teas and coffees.

Address Downtown’s signature dining venue, The Restaurant will serve a special three-course menu of themed delicacies to uplift the occasion with a touch of authenticity and remarkable culinary finesse.

Exquisite Chinese Afternoon Tea experience from February 4 to 6, 2019 is also on offer at The Lounge. Furthermore, majestically situated on Level 63 of the hotel, NEOS sets an exceptional stage for Chinese New Year’s festivities with 50% off all food and beverage from 5pm to 8pm every day.

Make this Chinese New Year extra special only at Downtown Dubai.

• What: Chinese New Year Celebrations

• Where: Downtown Dubai

• When: Until February 10, 2019