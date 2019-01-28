UAE. Another positive week. A buoyant Friday session confirmed the very good mood of markets so far in 2019. Last week, as there were converging indications that the US Federal Reserve will be patient, the US dollar was weaker, supporting Emerging Markets and all segments of fixed income.

Global equities gained 0.2%, lifted by +1.4% in Emerging Markets and positive performances in non-US Developed Markets. Oil prices slightly consolidated, and Gold was up 1.8%.

So far, 2019 starts extremely well, with all major asset classes in the green, from equities to commodities including fixed income. If the direction was not a surprise to us (we added to equities earlier in the year), the pace is impressive. We keep an eye on valuations (our year-end fair values) and will closely watch the earnings season as well as the FOMC this week, to confirm the trend or already consider taking profits.

Cross asset considerations

Asset allocators tend to rely on the inverse correlation between equities and government bonds to protect portfolios during turbulent times. When equities drop, high-quality bonds tend to gain amidst rising uncertainty. This sounds so obvious that most investors are oblivious to the fact that, historically, a positive correlation between the two asset classes has been the norm, rather than the exception. For instance, in the thirty years up to the new millennium, US equities and Treasuries tended to move in the same direction.

The relationship flipped around the year 2000 and has ever since been inverse. One explanation is that during deflationary times what is good for bonds, extremely low prices of goods and services portending lower economic growth rates, is not good for stocks, hence the inverse correlation. During reflationary periods, rising inflation coming with a stronger business cycle tends to be bad for both asset classes, which more often than not move in the same direction.

Since the Great Financial Crisis deflationary threats and uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook have prevailed, making US Treasuries the perfect safe-haven. Is there reason to believe this could change? The answer may be positive. For instance, according to some studies, in the Q4-2018 market tumble US 10-year Treasuries rallied much less than in the past decades for each unit drop in the S&P500, so it seems that safe bonds are starting to be less effective at absorbing shocks.

A possible change in the correlation regime could have to do with the shift from monetary to fiscal policy, so far has gone pretty unobserved, yet full of implications for asset behavior.

Monetary policy has exhausted most of its tools and there is not much political appetite for central banks to extend their activism indefinitely in time and magnitude. Typically, monetary policy inflates markets much more than the economy.

The recovery since the Global Financial Crisis has been pretty anemic measured in terms of its economic growth rate, yet the accompanying rally in financial assets has been much stronger than the average past bull market, being underpinned by multiple rounds of Quantitative Easing across the globe.

Ben Bernanke, himself, in the now famous Jackson Hole speech, in 2010, tipped off investors that more monetary support was on the way, and the S&P500 was propelled higher alongside global equities by the so-called ‘Fed put’.

Fiscal tools are most likely going to replace monetary stimulus, as governments must still find ways to support the economy and at the same time try to bridge the inequality gap which has only widened. Fiscal policy tends to boost GDP much more than financial assets.

There is now a distinct trade-off: if governments achieve their purpose, then inflation and growth will push higher, forcing central banks to tighten monetary conditions; and if they do not, market disappointment will follow. Either scenario is incompatible with above-average returns.

Governments will need to increase the supply of bonds allowing them to use fiscal leverage. This kind of stimulus will exert pressure on bond yields and cap equity returns. Eventually, equities and bonds should go back to a regime of positive correlation amidst tighter financial conditions.

In the shorter run, monetary policy is still the investors’ main focus. Markets are looking ahead to the Fed’s meeting this week to assess for how long the US Central Bank is going to pause, what its next move is going to be and whether Quantitative Tightening remains on autopilot. An encouraging message by Mr. Powell would be making up for disappointment in recent macroeconomic releases. US growth remains solid amidst a mixed bag of rest-of-world data as Europe continues to lag.

Although the most leading components in the Global Purchasing Manager Index are inflecting higher and Chinese Fixed Asset Investments firming, more signs of stabilizations are needed for risk assets to bottom out and volatility to subside. In the meantime, support is still provided by US equity buybacks, which in Q4 2018 continued apace funded by high cash-flow levels and repatriation of assets held overseas.

Fixed Income update

The first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) due this month (29th – 30th) will be key to assess the path for rate hikes and policy setting. Market expectations and positioning are now converging as compared to what we witnessed throughout 2018. The market implied probability of a 25 bps rate increase for the first half of this year is just under 25%. Any change in the Fed wording would have a direct impact on the shape of the US yield curve.

As of last week, the FED-dated OIS is pricing in the current hiking cycle to end around September at just eight basis points off a further hike. US government bonds have been supported by lower growth expectations, trade tensions, as well as US government shutdown. We have reduced DM government debt, but the US remains our preferred region within the sub-asset class.

The pursuit of inflation from global central banks has not been very successful so far. The ECB acknowledged downside risks to both growth and headline inflation. In the US, the same trend can be read from break-even rates, with the ten-years currently at 1.78%, i.e. below the Fed’s target. Although global high yield has shown a strong comeback recently, our concerns remain on the fundamentals of the underlying sectors, particularly within the high yield segment.

EMD constituents are comparatively defensive with a better credit quality as compared to their DM high yield counterparts. The recent stimulus by China on both fiscal and monetary fronts is a positive catalyst.

The deluge of supply from EM borrowers this year has been well received with demand oversubscribing multi folds. Despite the various comments on debt and growth, Chinese borrowers have managed to lure capital from every corner of the world, representing 25% of all 2019 EM bond sales so far.

The GCC region has followed with important transactions led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We do expect to see several pipeline transactions to emerge given the refinancing requirements both by corporates and governments. Meanwhile, Dubai Investments Park have been meeting investors and gathering interests on their upcoming five-year Sukuk transaction which will be due shortly. Emirates NBD has been mandated on this transaction along with other banks.

Equity update

The Saudi Tadawul Index is +7.7% year to date, outperforming many peers. However, from an MSCI inclusion perspective, returns are still below other countries as compared to their upgrade to EM status. Abu Dhabi was up 0.7% last week on the back of strong banking sector performance as merger talks are again in the forefront.

UAE real estate stocks are still seeing low trading volume, but interest from foreign investors. Within our region, we would be positioned in KSA EM Index entrants and companies in the UAE that are consistent dividend payers. Whilst KSA valuations are rich, the market has always traded at a premium and should see passive inflows.

The US indices, the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite notched their fifth consecutive weekly gains whilst the S&P 500 ended last week with a small loss of 0.2%. It was a volatile week for markets.

A slowing economy in China, the slowest pace in nearly three decades, Germany’s business sentiment (IFO Survey Jan 19) deteriorating and uncertainty around Brexit in the UK, were countered by strong US earnings; the announcement of a temporary resumption of the US government and signs of improved liquidity with the Federal Reserve planning to maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities.

With results in from 22% of the companies in the S&P 500, earnings are expected to increase 11% in Q4-2018, from a year earlier, according to FactSet. Despite the recent market volatility, buyback activity has been very robust and should remain so in 2019. In 2019, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to execute ~ USD 800bn in buybacks and return an additional ~USD 500bn via dividends, which is in line with 2018 shareholder return.

Friday’s gains in the US extended to major indices around the world. In Europe and Asia, the cyclical sectors bounced from lows of December i.e. banks, autos, industrials and energy companies. Japan’s Nikkei ended the week 0.5% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.8% for the week, supported by gains in tech companies.

Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rose after China cleared some of its pending game approvals following the end of a regulatory freeze. Semiconductors stocks bounced after having fallen close to 50% in H2-2018, on fears of slowing demand and the US restricting sale of microchips to China from US companies.

Mark Zuckerberg’ tried to reassure investors that all is well with their data at Facebook through a media post explaining how their data is shared with advertisers. He also talked of creating a “Whatstabook”: a WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook merger aimed at boosting growth, as the main Facebook app is seeing user growth stagnate in many developed markets.

Photo Caption: Maurice Gravier Chief Investment Officer, Emirates NBD



