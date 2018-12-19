UAE. Emaar, the biggest lifestyle developer outside China, the developer of Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Address hotels, The Dubai Fountain and many thriving communities, including Downtown Dubai, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities with TikTok, the leading global destination for short-form mobile videos.



The partnership represents a major milestone for TikTok in the Middle East and a commitment by both parties to deliver Emaar's memorable, world-class lifestyle experiences to TikTok's global community of users.



Later this week, TikTok will mark its official launch in the UAE on New Year's Eve with a 1-minute exclusive dynamic lighting show on Burj Khalifa, preceding Emaar's majestic fireworks display, where it will be witnessed by thousands of spectators as well as millions more online.



Following the MoU, Emaar can unlock the immense potential of TikTok and access its highly engaged, international audience via destination marketing, digital content creation, and other innovative and interactive touchpoints.



TikTok empowers people to capture and share moments that matter in their lives, directly from their smartphones. As a global platform available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, TikTok offers a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates trends and embraces creativity and diversity. In 2018, TikTok became one of Google Play's and iOS App Store's best apps of the year. With the ability to engage with a global audience, TikTok has attracted a variety of creators using the platform to connect with others and build a diverse community.



Emaar is offering TikTok users the opportunity to visit Dubai and take part in the Emaar New Year's Eve Gala 2019, one of the most anticipated celebrations globally.



Through the exclusive campaign for TikTok users, five lucky couples from China, India and the Middle East will be flown in to Dubai for the event. Accordingly, TikTok has created and activated an in-app challenge and is promoting the Emaar NYE 2019 gala with a home-screen display and banners in China, India and the Middle East.



Further, Emaar will fly in 55 top global influencers from TikTok for a VIP event in Dubai to coincide with the year-end gala. The influencers will also join on a City Hunt tour covering Emaar's compelling attractions such as The Dubai Mall, At the Top, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and more.



Emaar and TikTok share a common vision for shaping new communities by creating innovative and memorable online and offline experiences. While Emaar has redefined the landscape of UAE and pioneered the development of integrated communities, TikTok has built a loyal and creative community of content creators passionate about self-expression through technology. This MoU opens up a new spectrum of opportunity to present Emaar's iconic projects and experiences in the UAE and around the world to a global audience.



Emaar is all set for a grand gala Emaar NYE 2019 that integrates amazing LED shows, laser displays and spellbinding fireworks. The heart of the action is Downtown Dubai, Emaar's mega-development, with tens of thousands of spectators arriving from across the world to watch the spectacle unfold on Burj Khalifa, the global icon.



The event will be telecast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai. The experience can be watched online at mydubainewyear.com.

