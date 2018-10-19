UAE. Two of Deloitte Middle East's women partners, Rana Ghandour Salhab, the firm's talent and communications partner and member of the regional Executive Committee, and Cynthia Corby, Middle East Audit and Assurance Operations and Transformation Leader, Construction Industry Leader and UAE Audit & Assurance Talent Partner, were recognized by the Financial Times, and Forbes Middle East respectively.



Salhab was ranked for the second year in a row by the UK's Financial Times and HERoes amongst the top 5 global champions of women in business. The list recognizes executives who have achieved senior leadership roles and made a substantial difference to women's careers in their organizations and communities.



Corby was ranked 63rd on the Forbes Middle East's Most Influential Women 2018, whose criteria included revenue of the companies they represent, the title, scope and impact of the role nominees perform, the amount of experience nominees have in their field and the growth of the firm.



"I am pleased that the firm continues to be recognized for our work in championing women in business. We have long been active in advancing women careers at all levels in our firm and our communities. We introduced over the years women friendly policies and practices to include flexible and part time arrangements, sabbaticals, extended maternity and paternity leaves, work out of home and purchase of additional leave policies. We are proud of the many Deloitte women in the Middle East who have reached partner, director and principal roles and we have targets in place to build the pipeline and achieve improved gender representation at all levels," says Salhab.



"As an expat in the Middle East, it is a great honor to be listed among the top 100 influential women for the region. At Deloitte Middle East I have enjoyed mentoring several women in Audit & Assurance over the years, and to see them fulfil their personal and career aspirations, which have been made easier with the introduction of the HR policies that we embraced and which allow women to achieve top leadership positions. The various leadership roles I have had in the 28 years in the profession are also testament to the advancement of women within Deloitte We are very proud of the work we have accomplished so far, but are also aware that much remains to be done," says Corby.



Deloitte Middle East has a long history of creating gender diversity and inclusion strategies, under its signature program the Deloitte Retention and Advancement of Women (DRAW) program. To find out more about these programs, click here.

Photo Caption: Rana Ghandour Salhab, the firm's talent and communications partner and member of the regional Executive Committee



About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms and their related entities are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 245,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Deloitte's professionals are unified by a collaborative culture that fosters integrity, outstanding value to markets and clients, commitment to each other, and strength from cultural diversity.

They enjoy an environment of continuous learning, challenging experiences, and enriching career opportunities. Deloitte's professionals are dedicated to strengthening corporate responsibility, building public trust, and making a positive impact in their communities.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.):

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) and is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DTME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DTME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DTME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable only for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory services through 25 offices in 14 countries with more than 3,300 partners, directors and staff. It is a Tier 1 Tax advisor in the GCC region since 2010 (according to the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings).

It has also received numerous awards in the last few years, which include bestAdvisory and Consultancy Firm of the Year 2016 in the CFO Middle East awards, best employer in the Middle East, the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), as well as the best CSR integrated organization.

