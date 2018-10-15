UAE. Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has announced the return of the Best Employers Middle East study for its sixth edition.

The most comprehensive employer benchmarking program of its kind in the region, the 2018 study saw an increase of 26% in the number of participants year on year, highlighting the growing importance of human capital and employee engagement as a key pillar of business strategy for organizations in the region.

Aon assessed participating organizations against its regional database of more than 350 organizations and 275,000 employees. Best Employers Middle East 2018 were selected based on ranking consistently high levels for employee engagement, organizational agility, engaging leadership and strong talent focus.

Best Employers in the Middle East ranked 19 points higher than the market average for the implementation of technology enabling better productivity and driving innovation amongst employees (84% versus 65%). With recent reports highlighting the impending shortage of skilled talent in the region, the results highlight the commitment of Best Employers to futureproofing their businesses and human capital strategies against future talent deficits.

This year, Best Employers in the Middle East have been selected across a number of sectors, ranging from logistics, hospitality and F&B to aviation, pharmaceutical and e-commerce. As well as being more agile, Best Employers were also found to have a stronger focus on talent development and retention and markedly higher levels of engagement in comparison to the rest of the market.

For the first time this year, a number of companies will also be awarded ‘Honourable Mentions’ in recognition of excelling in at least one of the four Best Employers indices: High employee engagement, organizational agility, engaging leadership and a strong talent focus. The full results and winners of the 2018 Best Employers in the Middle East will be announced at an award ceremony in Dubai on Monday, 29th October.

Christopher Page, CEO, Talent, Rewards & Performance, Aon Middle East and Africa, said: “With over six years’ of research and learnings as part of the Aon Best Employers Middle East study, the evidence is clear: companies which cultivate a high level of employee engagement, engaging leadership, a strong focus on talent and an agile working environment far outperform other organizations across a range of business critical areas, such as profit and revenue, talent retention and sales growth. The 26% increase in the number of companies participating in the Best Employers study this year clearly reflects market sentiment that organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of futureproofing their human capital strategies, to ensure competitive advantage in the long-term.”

About the Aon Best Employers program

Aon Best Employers is a flagship program, designed to improve employee engagement, organizational agility, engaging leadership and strong talent focus It is the most credible and comprehensive survey of its kind in Asia Pacific and Middle East.

The survey leverages Aon’s professional 3=2-tier assessment tools and includes participants from a variety of industries—including finance, F&B, hospitality, pharmaceutical, and more. Now in its 18th year, the Aon Best Employers program runs across 14 markets in APACMEA: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

This is the sixth edition of the Best Employers study in the Middle East, covering the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

For further information about the Aon Best Employers program, visit: https://www.aonhewitt.ae/home/aon-best-employers

