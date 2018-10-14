UAE. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is demonstrating the diverse capabilities of its Avaya Vantage™ device to connect people in new ways at GITEX Technology Week 2018.

One application being shown is the ability for simultaneous live voice translation which can be used to empower the Expo's 25 million international visitors, speaking more than 1,000 languages, to easily and effectively communication and share ideas.



"Every year at GITEX, our customers, partners and industry peers look to Avaya to define the global technology roadmap," said Frederick Sabty, VP Hospitality Worldwide at Avaya. "We believe it is our responsibility as a market leader to develop and demonstrate human-centric innovations that not only enable business but also positively impact society. We hope these practical solutions will inspire others to leverage the tremendous potential of open platforms in creating meaningful and impactful experiences."



"In general terms, communications have become very open and broad. While soft clients now regularly connect to multiple service, the physical phone has lagged," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst & Founder, TalkingPointz. "Avaya's Vantage endpoints are built for modern communications. They bring the power of APIs and apps to an always-on, familiar desktop device. These powerful and open devices show the company continues to be one of the top leading vendors in terms of IP desktop phone innovation."



Avaya is one of two companies named a Worldwide Leader in both Contact Center Infrastructure and Unified Communications by Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrants[1].



About Avaya

Avaya is a global leader in digital communications software, services and devices for businesses of all sizes. Our open, intelligent and customizable solutions for contact centers and unified communications offer the flexibility of Cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments.

Avaya shapes intelligent connections and creates seamless communication experiences for our customers, and their customers. Our professional planning, support and management services teams help optimize solutions, for highly reliable and efficient deployments. Avaya Holdings Corp. is traded on the NYSE under the ticker AVYA.

For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

[1] https://www.avaya.com/en/about-avaya/newsroom/news-releases/2018/pr-us-180730/