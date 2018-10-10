UAE. As the Middle East's travel and tourism industry continues to move into the digital age, Amadeus is bringing to life new solutions to help businesses improve the travel experience for customers anywhere in the world.

During GITEX Technology Week, running from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, visitors can explore how Amadeus is supporting airlines and airports, hotels, search engines, travel agencies, and tour operators to capture the value of digital transformation.

The adoption of emerging technologies within the Middle East’s travel sector is anticipated to rise in the coming years, especially as Dubai Expo 2020 draws nearer. Connecting different travel services in faster, easier ways to work towards shared goals is a major priority for the industry.

Travelers in the region are also migrating towards digital retail platforms. Amadeus predicts that online travel bookings in the Middle East will reach around 40% of total gross bookings by 2021, with gross bookings for air, hotel, car and tour services growing at an average of around 8% over the coming years.

Maher Koubaa, Vice President & Head of Airline Group - Middle East and Africa, Amadeus, said: “Technology is a powerful force behind the growth of the Middle East’s travel industry. Whether you’re an airline looking to streamline flight operations, or a travel agency seeking to offer the best deals to discerning consumers, we look forward to engaging with organizations at GITEX Technology Week to shape a better future of travel.”

Visitors to GITEX Technology Week can visit Amadeus as a partner of the French Pavilion in Hall 4, Stand 25. Amadeus is also a sponsor and presenter of the Business France Awards, which will recognize 13 of the most innovative exhibitors within the French Pavilion at a ceremony on October 16.

Photo Caption: Maher Koubaa, Vice President & Head of Airline Group - Middle East and Africa, Amadeus

