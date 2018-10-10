UAE. Sophos (LSE:SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, will showcase its latest security technology for endpoint, servers and security management at GITEX 2018.

Visitors to the stand (SR-D4) will be able to hear more about the deep learning technology that has won several regional endpoint and network category awards for Sophos in during the last twelve months.

They will also hear first-hand how Sophos deep learning technology goes beyond traditional machine learning, and how Sophos has the industry’s most advanced deep learning capabilities integrated into its security solutions.

“At GITEX 2018, we plan to place the spotlight on our deep learning innovation to demonstrate how organizations can use predictive security to change the way their IT operations protect their users and assets,” said Harish Chib, vice president, Middle East & Africa, Sophos. “As the threat landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace and organizations continue to be hit by more varied and unique forms of malware, the only way to combat such advanced threats is with a proactive multi-layered approach to security.

Predictive protection is the future of IT security. GITEX offers us a great opportunity to meet and interact with customers and partners to discuss their security priorities, but equally as the region’s premier ICT exhibition provides the ideal platform to sign new partners and strengthen our channel network”

Deep learning is a powerful, groundbreaking tool for keeping unknown threats at bay. It is the latest evolution of machine learning, which delivers a massively scalable detection model that is able to learn the entire observable threat landscape. With the ability to process hundreds of millions of samples, deep learning can make predictions that are more accurate at a faster rate with far fewer false positives when compared to traditional machine learning.

Deep learning uses a neural network set up like the human brain to make decisions based on stored data and predictive reasoning. It can handle hundreds of millions of points of information, quickly and accurately, while not bogging down your system.

At GITEX Technology Week 2018, Sophos will feature its latest deep learning enabled security solutions including:

• Sophos Intercept X, delivering predictive endpoint protection that deploys a defense-in-depth approach to stop known and unknown threats from infecting an organization

• Sophos Intercept X for Server, providing powerful server specific protection to protect critical apps and data whether located on physical servers, virtual servers or in the cloud

• Sophos XG Firewall, offering comprehensive firewall protection that exposes hidden risks, blocks unknown threats, and automatically responds to incidents.

• Synchronized Security, a security system enabling products to directly share status and threat information, to automate and improve the time taken to respond to potential threats.

Sophos security experts will deliver demonstrations on its latest next-gen solutions, product developments, and the latest research on security threats, including the recent SamSam ransomware and Cryptojacking.

Key presentations by senior executives from Sophos at the stand during the event include:

- See The Future with Synchronized IT Security- Christoph Litzbach- Senior Sales Engineer, Sophos

- Threat Landscape: Ransomware, Exploits: The next wave- John Shier- Senior Security Advisor, Sophos

- Next-Gen Server Protection with Intercept X- Peter Skondro- Senior Sales Engineer, Sophos

- Phish Threat: Securing The Human Layer- Malay Upadhyay- Senior Corporate Network Specialist, Sophos

- Mobile Security made Simple- Shakel Ahmed- Sales Engineer, Sophos

- Next Gen Firewall: Synchronized Security Innovation- Christoph Litzbach- Senior Sales Engineer, Sophos

- Endpoint Detection, Response and Beyond- Peter Skondro- Senior Sales Engineer, Sophos

Read the latest security news and views on our award-winning Naked Security News and read more about Sophos on our Sophos News channel.

Protect every Mac and PC in your home with the next generation of centrally managed free internet security software, Sophos Home.

Connect with Sophos where you are

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Spiceworks, YouTube, Google+

Photo Caption: Harish Chib, vice president, Middle East & Africa, Sophos

About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together.

More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss.

Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 34,000 registered partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH."

More information is available at www.sophos.com.