UAE. Our latest Middle East working capital study shows a 5th year of working capital deterioration since 2013. What is most interesting in this years Middle East 2018 working capital study is that very large companies have seen a 40% decline in net working capital performance, the first time in our study's history.

Whilst in previous years we have seen deterioration of working capital within small and mid sized companies, the very large companies are now also feeling the impact of tightening liquidity, with cash collections processes most under pressure.

Our study also highlights that both dividend payouts and capex spend is at the lowest point in the past 5 years. At the same time, total debt levels were at the highest point in the past 5 years. These two factors, combined with actual and further anticipated interest rate rises, makes working capital an even more compelling source of cash to fund operations, capex or future dividends.

Mihir Bhatt, Deals Advisory at PwC Middle East said: " Working capital performance has continued to deteriorate driven mainly by inventory and receivables as in the previous years. It appears that companies continued to address this issue by increasing the creditor cycle rather than more sustainable operational improvements across debtors and inventory."

Working capital has improved for almost 50% of the companies year on year, however sustainable working capital improvement remains elusive for the majority of Middle East companies. Only 7% of companies in our survey sustainably decreased net working capital days for 3 consecutive years, and a mere 2% for 4 consecutive years.

He added: "Smarter working capital management enables companies to pay for more capex, continue to fund dividends and unlock cash to enable future growth. Technology enabled solutions using real-time data, coupled with fundamental process changes are enabling companies to redefine their working capital cycles"

Link to the study

https://www.pwc.com/m1/en/publications/working-capital-2018.html

About the study

In our 2018 Middle East Working Capital Study we have reviewed the working capital performance of more than 370 companies over a 3 year period. The study included 8 countries in the region.

