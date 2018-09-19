UAE. CrowdStrike® Inc. and Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced at CrowdStrike’s second annual user conference, Fal.Con, that they will bring a new level of advanced endpoint threat detection to the marketplace by teaming up to apply Secureworks’ Red Cloak behavioral analytics and intelligence to CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform data.

The joint offering delivers in one package a market-leading endpoint detection and response solution with applied analytics and intelligence to accelerate investigations and provides guided remediation steps for more confident response to real threats.

Today’s announcement follows the Sept. 4 launch of the Secureworks Red Cloak Partner Program which allows the company to make its high-fidelity detection and incident investigation capabilities available more broadly in the marketplace while also giving clients the freedom to choose best-of-breed endpoint security solutions.

“We are excited to team up with Secureworks to enable them to apply their well-regarded expertise in threat intelligence and analysis to CrowdStrike’s Threat Graph telemetry data generated by the Falcon endpoint protection platform,” says Mike Carpenter, President, Global Sales and Field Operations at CrowdStrike. “As CrowdStrike and Secureworks share a broader range of threat detection and response data, our clients will experience added value without having to rip and replace their existing solution.”

Secureworks will leverage more than 16 years of experience detecting advanced adversaries across its global client base, and CrowdStrike will leverage its market-leading endpoint protection and EDR products to deliver the high-fidelity telemetry that makes it possible for Secureworks to apply its analytics and deliver the best possible context for validating and remediating true threats.

“This joint solution simplifies the buying process for companies that are looking to invest in both a market-leading endpoint technology and a leader in the MSSP and MDR markets,” says Wendy Thomas, Senior Vice President of Business and Product Strategy at Secureworks. “Secureworks and CrowdStrike can now offer the rich integration of product, intelligence, insight and service that our clients have been asking for.”

When the joint offering becomes generally available, both Secureworks and CrowdStrike customers will benefit from additional countermeasures driven by the integration. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages industry-leading threat telemetry, and is now processing over 1 trillion security events per week.

To learn more about how Red Cloak analytics and intelligence are applied to endpoint agents, organizations can visit the CrowdStrike Fal.Con conference this week in Miami and the Secureworks Access conference October 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga.

