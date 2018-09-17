UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, today successfully launched its second edition of FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two-day event was well-attended by over 1000 participants comprising senior government officials, local and global FinTech experts, financial leaders, investors, innovators and international regulators.

The FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit provides a platform for the FinTech community to deep-dive into trending topics and business issues that will shape the digital economy of the future.

At the FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit, H.E Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM, announced several significant and trail-blazing initiatives, such as (i) launching the first ADGM digital sandbox to host the testing of new FinTech products; (ii) Being a member of the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network to foster cross-border investment opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Singapore; (iii) working alongside Hong Kong and Singapore to build a blockchain-based trade financing platform for cross-border trade and collaborating with Maqta Gateway and more.

H.E. Riyad Al-Mubarak Al-Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Finance, Member of the Executive Council, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Head of Economic Development, Executive Board Member and H.E. Rashid bin Lahej Al Mansouri, Abu Dhabi, H.E. Saif Saeed Ghabash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and team of senior Abu Dhabi officials were hosted and brought around by H.E. Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM to meet with ADGM RegLab Firms including NowMoney and Pyppl from the UAE, HalalaH from Saudi Arabia, Securrency from the USA, to name a few.

They were given a brief orientation of the RegLab firms and a better understanding of their innovative solutions and product offerings that serve to transform the financial services industry in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

FinTech Abu Dhabi is designed to further support the Abu Dhabi Government's overall growth strategy and its initiatives to advance its core sectors including financial services, innovation, entrepreneurship and local human talent.

Photo Caption: H.E Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM, at the FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit

About FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018

Bringing together global and local financial institutions, FinTech start-ups, investors, regulatory agencies and the business community to network, collaborate and exchange expertise and knowledge in FinTech developments in Abu Dhabi, the wider MENA region and internationally.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as IFC governs the Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and success within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for two consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

