At US$2.7 billion brand value, Emaar is the largest global developer outside China serving over 200 nationalities
Source: PRNewswire for Emaar , Author: Posted by BI-ME staff
Posted: Thu September 13, 2018 12:42 pm

UAE. /PRNewswire/ --Emaar Properties, the global developer, has been ranked as the world's largest property company outside China, with a brand value of over US$2.7 billion, making it the first choice for international investors seeking high-value returns.
   
Brand Finance, the brand valuation and strategy consultancy, has ranked Emaar as the only company outside China in the top 10 most valuable real estate brands, with its brand value increasing by 39 per cent in the past year.

Emaar is also among the top 10 brands in the Middle East. The ranking underpins Emaar's appeal among high net worth global investors seeking real estate investment opportunities in Dubai, with Emaar already serving more than 200 nationalities as its valued customers.

Emaar's global investors come from China, Singapore and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Japan, the UK and rest of Europe, the US, Egypt and from across the wider Middle East and North Africa, making it the most diverse compared to developers in China or any other part of the world.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman, Emaar Properties, said: "The ranking highlights our credentials in delivering world-class property for discerning international customers. Dubai is among one of the most desirable destinations for real estate investments, and Emaar meets the aspirations of investors who are seeking strong long-term returns."

Emaar has a proven track-record in delivering premium destinations and has handed over 47,900 residences in Dubai and international markets since 2002. In Dubai, Emaar has delivered 34,800 homes to investors from across the world.

With over 10 mega-developments in its portfolio, Emaar offers attractive opportunities for global investors with residential launches in Dubai Creek Harbour, featuring the new icon, Dubai Creek Tower, and Dubai Square, the retail metropolis of the future.

Another high-value investment opportunity is in Downtown Dubai, home to the iconic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, The Dubai Fountain and Dubai Opera. Investors can be part of Dubai Hills Estate, one of the largest master-planned communities in Dubai, as well as Emaar Beachfront, a private gated island destination.

Emaar South is a green neighbourhood minutes away from the site of Expo 2020 Dubai. Arabian Ranches, an established villa community, and Dubai Marina, the region's largest waterfront destination, also appeal to global investors.

Photo Caption: Downtown Dubai by Emaar (PRNewsfoto/Emaar)

 

MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COMMENT & ANALYSIS

date:Posted: October 8, 2018
UAE. USA's nation brand strengthens, with brand rating improving to AAA and brand value up 23% to US$25.9tn; China continues growth, with brand value up 25% to US$12.8tn, despite trade war fears; Despite Brexit uncertainties, UK brand value increases 20% to US$3.8tn.
date:Posted: October 7, 2018
UAE. MEED has shortlisted 80 companies and individuals to qualify for its prestigious MEED Awards programme; The UAE has 60 finalists competing for a stake in some US$640 billion worth of projects in the pipeline across the emirates.
date:Posted: October 6, 2018
UAE. Deloitte announces record revenue of US$43.2 billion; 11.3% increase marks ninth consecutive year of growth; New mindset for societal impact.
UAE. USA's nation brand strengthens, with brand rating improving to AAA and brand value up 23% to US$25.9tn; China continues growth, with brand value up 25% to US$12.8tn, despite trade war fears; Despite Brexit uncertainties, UK brand value increases 20% to US$3.8tn.
dhgate