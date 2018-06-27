JORDAN. PwC Middle East in collaboration with Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) Jordan held a workshop on 20 June 2018 in Amman, discussing how can Family Businesses achieve sustainability .

The workshop was attended by a number of Family Business owners in Jordan, who shared the significant challenges they are facing. Michael Orfaly PwC Jordan Country Senior Partner welcomed the attendees at the opening and highlighted the importance of having proper governance in Family Businesses in the region and Jordan specifically.

Imad Shahrouri, PwC Middle East Private Business leader said: “Family businesses play a pivotal role in Middle East economies and our PwC’s dedicated Private Business practice provides customized solutions to families and private businesses to sustain growth and protect family legacy.”

During the event, Amin Nasser - PwC's Family Business Advisor presented key issues faced by Family Businesses in the Middle East and how to tackle these challenges. While the Family Business owners have shared their views on the transition between the generations, succession planning, and the importance of family governance.

Commenting on the event Amer Nasereddin, President of EO Jordan said: “We thank PwC for an insightful workshop and we look forward to working together on future partnerships. Family Business contributes immensely to the economy in Jordan and plays a key role in its growth.”

Photo caption: Michael Orfaly PwC Jordan Country Senior Partner (File photo)

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 236,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 23 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 4,200 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2018 PwC. All rights reserved

About EO

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a Global business network of 12,000+ leading entrepreneurs in 173 chapters and 54 countries. Founded in 1987 by a group of young entrepreneurs, EO enables business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life.

We educate, we transform, we inspire and we offer invaluable resources in the form of global events, leadership-development programs, an online entrepreneur forum and executive education opportunities, among other offerings designed for personal and professional growth.

At its core, EO is a collection of like-minded entrepreneurs focused on business growth, personal development and community engagement. In addition to our mission, vision and core values, our global makeup is comprised of nearly 12,000+ individual member stories.