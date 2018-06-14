UAE. LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network has announced the launch of carousel for Sponsored Content, a new way for a brand to tell its story and to interact with its target audience on LinkedIn.

In a single carousel ad, marketers will be able to feature a swipeable series of up to 10 cards and can customize each card. With this additional space, businesses have the flexibility to share more content and create higher-quality interactions with their audience. Because carousel ads are interactive and have eye-catching visuals, they stand out in the newsfeed - the stories become tangible and encourages the target audience to engage with the brand on both desktop and mobile.

According to a LinkedIn study, 75 percent of beta advertisers said they will use carousel ads in their next Sponsored Content campaign, largely because they are seeing increased engagement and click-through rates. “With B2B marketing manifesting itself in online platforms, marketers have been limited to get their ad-derived messages across through a single post. However, the native carousel ads are the next step in the continued evolution of LinkedIn Sponsored Content to help businesses humanize their B2B marketing efforts and foster a deeper connection with their audience,” said Ziad Rahhal, Head of LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions in MENA. “Marketers understand that success depends on the ability to prove ROI. In addition to the standard metrics, like click-through rates and number of leads for an ad unit, with carousel, marketers will also be able to see clicks and impressions by individual card.”

Carousel for Sponsored Content is now available to all businesses. For more information, check out carousel ads.

