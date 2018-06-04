UAE. EY has launched its Entrepreneurial Winning Women program for the first time in the MENA region. The program offers women entrepreneurs a customized executive mentorship program designed to help accelerate and sustain the growth of their businesses in order to become global market leaders.

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program identifies high potential women entrepreneurs whose businesses show the potential to scale operations and provides them with ongoing support to help fast-track their business growth.

The free-of-cost mentoring program will provide access to informal, one-on-one guidance as well as relevant learning opportunities, including e-training webinars. The year-round mentorship will be conducted in the country in which the applicant’s company is located.

To be eligible for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women MENA program, applicants must be founding CEOs with at least 51% ownership of their company, in a registered business that is at least two years old, headquartered in the MENA region, and has an annual revenue higher than US$250,000. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a passion to grow their business and scale up internationally.

Sheikha Al Fulaij, Partner, Entrepreneurial Winning Women MENA Program Sponsor, EY, says: “EY is very proud to bring the Entrepreneurial Winning Women program to the MENA region. We know experienced role models and access to business-building networks are critical for women entrepreneurs and this program is designed to deliver that through an extensive ecosystem built by EY. Furthermore, the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program is part of our company efforts to accelerate the achievement of gender parity and see more women become global market leaders.”

Program participants see CAGR growth in their businesses

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program currently spans 50 countries and has impacted over 400 successful women entrepreneurs. A global survey of participants found that 77% said the program helped them find advisors and role models.

In addition, the companies of the program participants saw an average compound annual growth rate of 35% since their founders became Entrepreneurial Winning Women. The average headcount growth of their businesses also increased by an average of 166%. Other program benefits included an increase in national exposure for the company and the female CEOs reported increased confidence in their role as public figures.

To complete an application form for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ MENA program, visit www.ey.com/em/winningwomen. The application deadline is 15 August 2018.

