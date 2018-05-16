Source: , Author:
Posted:
Warning: mktime() expects parameter 1 to be long, string given in /home/www/virtual/bi-me.com/htdocs/Document_class.php on line 167
Thu January 1, 1970 4:00 am
 

MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COMMENT & ANALYSIS

date:Posted: May 17, 2018
UAE. The report states that 50% of SME funding applications are rejected by banks and that alternative trade finance, powered by FinTech and Blockchain, is on the rise.
date:Posted: May 17, 2018
INTERNATIONAL. New research shows trust in organizations is diminished as consumers believe businesses don't know how to protect their data.
date:Posted: May 16, 2018
UAE. Over the last 6-12 months there has been a reversal of trends from off-plan to ready units as money flows switch from the former to the latter; There has been a slump in off-plan sales; Ready transactions remain stable.
dhgate