UAE. Paladion has launched the first AI-driven SOC in the Middle East to protect enterprises in the region from next-generation threats. The leading-edge AI-driven SOC is located in Dubai, UAE, and will service customers in the MEA region.

Paladion’s AI-Driven SOC is a response to changes in the global and regional threat landscape. Globally, cyber criminals have begun to deploy their own AI-driven cyber-attacks.

They are using AI platforms to increase the volume, sophistication, and creativity of their attacks. They are taking advantage of new vulnerability points that digitization has introduced. Organizations now face more threat data than they can process. Only an AI-driven cyber defense can combat this growing volume of threat data and next generation threats.

Organizations in the Middle East are not only attacked by general global bad actors, they are also targeted by local “Hacktivists”. These attacks are well-funded and politically motivated.

These Hacktivists believe they can cripple a country by attacking its largest organizations. They are creating new, targeted attacks that are impossible to detect and defend against using traditional approaches to cyber security. Paladion’s AI-Driven SOC in Dubai is built to combat this volatile threat landscape in the Middle East.

“Our region faces a severe cyber security skills shortage, and limited resources to defend against our escalating attacks, our AI-Driven SOCs addresses this gap,” explains Amit Roy, EVP & Regional Head –EMEA at Paladion. He adds, “The UAE government’s vision to be the city of the future with the early and right of adoption of Artificial Intelligence requires an equally robust and quick adoption of AI-Driven Cyber Defenses. Paladion’s AI-driven SOC brings this advanced, critical cyber security capabilities for the Middle East to help enterprises tackle today’s sophisticated and creative cyber-attacks.”

Paladion’s AI-Driven SOC—also known as the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Command Center—plugs the regional SOC to their Global Security Operations Center, providing the Middle East with advanced, up-to-date protection from global treats. The MDR Command Center deploys Paladion’s own AI platform—AI.saac—to provide advanced, agile defense to the region’s enterprises.

By accelerating threat detection, Paladion’s AI-Driven SOC also speeds up incident response times for organizations within the Middle East. Their AI platform automates many steps of incident remediation, and orchestrates a streamlined, comprehensive response – sometimes in coordination with the customer if it is required.

Paladion’s AI-Driven Service has demonstrated capabilities in drastically decreasing attacker dwell time and faster incident response. Once an organization’s threat is remediated, Paladion also provides a full map of that attack, and produces advanced learnings that can proactively evolve an affected organization’s defenses.

All of this is only available as part of their AI-Driven MDR Service or Left of Hack Right of Hack offering.

Sunil Gupta, COO, concludes, “Paladion has switched to AI-driven SOCs for all of its customers, located around the world. Most of our legacy MSSP customers in the Middle East have already been transitioned to our AI-Driven MDR service over the last two years. With Dubai’s own AI-driven SOC, Paladion gives the region a unified, comprehensive security program capable of defending organizations at every stage of an attack. Like all our regional SOCs, the Dubai SOC is seamlessly connected to our Global Security Operations Center to ensure there is a mix of regional and global thinking when combatting today’s advanced cyber threats.”

About Paladion:

Paladion is a global cyber defense company that provides Managed Detection and Response Services, DevOps Security, Cyber Forensics, Incident Response, and more by tightly bundling its AI platform - AI.saac and advanced managed security services.

Paladion is consistently rated and recognized by leading independent analyst firms, and awarded by CRN, Asian Banker, Red Herring, amongst others. For 17 years, Paladion has been actively managing cyber risk for over 700 customers from its 5 AI-Driven SOCs placed across the globe.

Please visit www.paladion.net for more information.