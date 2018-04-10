UAE. Megatrends Now - Can the Middle East ADAPT? is a new publication by PwC Middle East released today. The ADAPT framework is aimed at taking a holistic yet nuanced and detailed look at the multiple pressing challenges governments, organisations and individuals face.

When we shared our thinking on how global Megatrends were reshaping realities in the Middle East, the resonance was huge. As we continue to work with governments, policy makers, corporates and family businesses, the recurring question is not when will megatrends hit, but how and what should we do today, now.

How do governments, organizations or individuals manage in the current environment and respond to the challenges they face?

Our answer is known by its acronym, ADAPT. It groups these challenges into 5 categories:

​Asymmetry: Increasing wealth disparity and the erosion of the middle class.

Disruption: Disruption of business models and blurring of industry boundaries.

Age: Demographic pressure on business, social institutions and economies.

Populism: Breakdown in global consensus and increasing nationalism.

Trust: Declining trust in institutions and consequences of technology.

Stephen Anderson PwC Middle East Clients and Markets Leader says: “Our region is replete with examples of the disconnect between short-term solutions and long-term needs – and these conflicting imperatives can put a strain on the transformation that is underway. Our ADAPT framework helps organisations to understand today’s urgent challenges and think about what they mean in the context of their business to find solutions that will last – not just a quick fix for now. It enables us to focus on solving today’s pressing problems, using the mindset of the future, rather than the assumptions of the past.”

For more information on ADAPT, please visit: https://www.pwc.com/me/adapt

