UAE. -- /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Global Salary Survey from IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) reveals that finance professionals with the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification earn 62 percent more in median salary and 67 percent more in median total compensation than non-CMAs.

That is an increase from last year's report, which found CMAs earned 45 percent more in median salary.

"The results of the survey suggest those who earn the CMA certification continue to reap the benefits of it," said Kip Krumwiede, CMA, CPA, Ph.D., director of research at IMA. "Employers are willing to pay more for those with skills like risk management, strategic planning, and decision analysis that CMAs bring to an organization."

"The Survey shows that by region, the biggest difference in salary is in the Middle East and Africa, where CMAs earn 114% more in median total compensation. Raises in Asia and Middle East and Africa tended to be larger (with a median of 10%) than those in the Americas (4%) and Europe (6%)," said Hanadi Khalife, Director, Middle East, Africa & India Operations at IMA.

The Middle East and Africa region also reports one of the highest percentages of respondents in middle- to top management positions (81%), which suggests that respondents in this region are being promoted at an earlier age.

Globally, CMAs in their 30s have a 71 percent higher base salary, and a 74 percent more in total compensation when compared to their non-certified peers.

Based on responses from nearly 2,500 respondents across 62 countries, the survey also finds the CMA enables growth and flexibility in one's career path. For example, more than 80 percent of finance professionals believe the CMA creates career opportunities and strengthens their ability to move across all areas of the business.

Further, 75 percent of the respondents currently pursuing the CMA cite "career advancement" as the primary reason.

Photo Caption: Hanadi Khalife, Director, Middle East, Africa & India Operations at IMA.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named 2017 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices.

IMA has a global network of about 100,000 members in 140 countries and 300 professional and student chapters Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India.

For more information about IMA, please visit http://www.imanet.org.