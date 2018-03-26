SAUDI ARABIA. –Deloitte Middle East and Deloitte Saudi Arabia announced plans to support the development of a digitally skilled workforce in Kingdom. Through close collaboration with schools and universities in the Kingdom, Deloitte will provide work experience opportunities for students as well as train them for future careers.

These goals will be further supported by the establishment of a Deloitte Digital Delivery Center in Riyadh in collaboration with MCIT, announced earlier this month, which will create hundreds of job opportunities for Saudi nationals.

These investments were announced during a visit by Deloitte Global CEO, Punit Renjen, to Saudi Arabia in March 2018, and are a testament to Deloitte’s commitment to the economic development of the country and education of young Saudi women and men for the careers of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The visit by the Deloitte Global CEO included a student event at the Alfaisal University in Riyadh, on March 5th. Accompanied by David Sproul, CEO, Deloitte UK and North West Europe, Omar Fahoum, CEO, Deloitte Middle East and Ehsan Makhdoum, Riyadh Managing Partner, the students and faculty had the chance to discuss with the Deloitte leaders many topics including the latest disruptive technologies worldwide, and global, regional and national trends. Deloitte Saudi Arabia’s employees participated in the event to engage with the students.

“The students at Alfaisal University are impressive, some of the brightest minds in the Kingdom. It is clear that they have the talent, capability and vision to lead the business community as the global economy transitions from the 3rd to the 4th Industrial Revolution. I am confident they will deliver the digital agenda in the Kingdom, in line with The National Transformation plan and Vision 2030,” said Renjen, CEO, Deloitte Global.

“Deloitte in the Middle East is committed to the long term economic success of the Kingdom through Saudi youth talent development and the firm’s nationalization programs. As part of the largest professional services network in the world, the initiatives and significant investments that Deloitte is putting in place are in line with the key elements needed to achieve Vision 2030,’ said Makhdoum, Riyadh Managing Partner.

Photo Caption: Deloitte Global CEO, Punit Renjen

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms and their related entities are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients.

Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 245,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Deloitte's professionals are unified by a collaborative culture that fosters integrity, outstanding value to markets and clients, commitment to each other, and strength from cultural diversity. They enjoy an environment of continuous learning, challenging experiences, and enriching career opportunities. Deloitte's professionals are dedicated to strengthening corporate responsibility, building public trust, and making a positive impact in their communities.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.):

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) and is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DTME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DTME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DTME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable only for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory services through 25 offices in 14 countries with more than 3,300 partners, directors and staff. It is a Tier 1 Tax advisor in the GCC region since 2010 (according to the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings). It has also received numerous awards in the last few years, which include bestAdvisory and Consultancy Firm of the Year 2016 in the CFO Middle East awards, best employer in the Middle East, the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), as well as the best CSR integrated organization.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

