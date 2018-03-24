UAE. Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), today announced the results of its 2018 Quality of Living Survey, which ranked Dubai the top city in the Middle East and Africa region.

Dubai ranked in 74th place in the global rankings and number one in the region for the sixth year in a row.

Mercer’s authoritative annual survey enables multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments. Vienna topped the 2018 global ranking for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Zurich (2) and Auckland and Munich in joint third place.



In the Middle East and Africa region, Dubai was closely followed by neighbouring Abu Dhabi, which claimed 77th place. The region’s lowest-ranked cities for quality of living included Damascus (225), Sana’s (229) and Baghdad (231).

Rob Thissen, Senior Associate at Mercer in Dubai with responsibility for Global Mobility Services, commented: “Dubai continues to make a name for itself as a popular destination for companies opening offices and sending employees to the Middle East. The government is consistently working on furthering its infrastructure, safety, security and health facilities, to enhance the quality of living for those who choose to live and work here.“

This year, Mercer also provided a separate ranking on City Sanitation, which analysed cities’ waste removal and sewage infrastructure, levels of infectious disease, air pollution, water availability and quality – all important aspects of a city’s attractiveness for both talent and businesses.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi topped the City Sanitation ranking in the Middle East and Africa, surpassing other cities around the world like London, Paris and Los Angeles. Other cities in the GCC with a top 100 rank included Muscat (70) and Kuwait (99).

Mr Thissen concluded: “Multinational companies need a full picture of conditions on the ground to help calculate fair and consistent expatriate compensation – a real challenge in locations with a compromised quality of living. Access to drinkable water, healthcare facilities, clean air and good sewage infrastructure are important factors that contribute to the quality of living of expatriates and their families. These basic services are a key competitive advantage for cities and municipalities trying to attract multinational companies, talent, and foreign investments,” he added.

Mercer produces individual cost of living and rental accommodation cost reports for each city surveyed.

Photo Caption: Rob Thissen, Senior Associate at Mercer in Dubai (File photo)

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 22,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries.

Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment.

For more information, visit www.me.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.