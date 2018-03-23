UAE. Accenture (NYSE: ACN), in collaboration with SAP (NYSE: SAP), has implemented SAP S/4HANA® for Expo 2020 Dubai to provide Expo 2020 Dubai with a foundation for data-driven insights, from visitor preferences to sustainability.



The new digital platform transforms back-office and visitor-facing capabilities for the global mega event, which is expected to host 25 million visits over 6 months from October 2020.



Expo 2020 Dubai went live with SAP S/4HANA in only seven months. SAP S/4HANA is a real-time enterprise resource planning suite for digital business, built on an advanced in-memory platform, SAP HANA®, and offers a personalized, consumer-grade user experience with SAP Fiori®.

The new platform will allow Expo 2020 Dubai to better source its needs, manage financials, and enlist talent instantly and seamlessly. The platform will later support visitor-facing capabilities that can transform the experience for millions of visitors from around the world.



“Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a platform where people from around the world can come to experience innovative and exciting technology,” said Mohammed Al Hashimi, senior vice president Information and Communication Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai. “This digital platform will provide Expo 2020 Dubai with a fully integrated real-time business solution to optimize Expo’s processes, increase productivity and reduce turnaround time.”



Gerardo Canta, Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology lead for the Middle East and Turkey, said: “Data has the power to disrupt by shining a light on new insights that can improve the visitor experience for Expo 2020 Dubai. Our work with Expo 2020 Dubai and SAP is built on innovative ideas and solutions that will not only help make internal processes more effective, but also uncover new opportunities to attract visitors and amplify their experiences on-site.”



“Expo 2020 Dubai will have a real-time digital core, with the streamlined technology infrastructure that can drive innovation and deliver unique participant and visitor experiences,” said Hoda Mansour, Executive Sponsor of Expo 2020 Dubai at SAP, the event’s Premier Innovative Enterprise Software Partner. “SAP S/4HANA can connect to big data, the Internet of Things and business networks – enabling innovations such as autonomous vehicles, smart mobile networks, and digital payments across the Expo 2020 Dubai site.”



Accenture’s collaboration with SAP is fast-tracking Expo 2020 Dubai to deliver innovations that help enable a world-class experience and support growing customer demands. For example, the finance, procurement and human resources processes across the Expo 2020 Dubai organization have been modernized and integrated on to a single platform, bringing increased speed and agility to operational productivity.

In addition, the newly integrated environment will link the finance and procurement departments with various external entities, such as banks and government agencies, ensuring a smooth flow of data.



Accenture is the Digital Services Premier Partner and Systems Integrator for Expo2020 Dubai. SAP is Expo2020 Dubai’s Innovative Enterprise Software Partner.

Photo Caption: Expo 2020 Dubai Master Plan (File photo)

This news release was first published on the Accenture website.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas combining in new ways. For six months from 20 October 2020, Expo aims to bring together 180 countries and millions of people to celebrate human ingenuity: ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

During the six months from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, we expect millions of people to visit Expo.

About 70 percent of all visitors are expected to come from outside the UAE - the largest proportion of international visitors in Expo history.

We aim to create and deliver an inclusive and global Expo with more than 200 participants, including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions.

Expo 2020 also has an ambitious volunteer programme, which aims to include more than 30,000 volunteers from a wide range of ages, nationalities, cultures and backgrounds.

The Expo site covers a total of 4.38 square kilometres, including a 2 sq km gated area. It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

