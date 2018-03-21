UAE. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), on Saturday co-hosted a private convening of two dozen educational peers and stakeholders at the 2018 Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai to facilitate discourse on the topic: “Strengthening the Global Education Ecosystem through Fostering a Global Learning & Sharing Infrastructure to Achieve Sustainable Development Goal #4”.

The event began with presentations from global thought leaders in education, including Liesbet Steer of the Education Commission and Leila Hoteit of The Boston Consulting Group, followed by a roundtable discussion facilitated by Wendy Kopp, CEO and founder of Teach For All.

In its 6th year, GESF is an annual platform that congregates world leaders from the private, public and social sectors to collaboratively engage in identifying challenges and creative solutions to achieve education, equity and employment for all.

The theme for 2018’s GESF is “How do we prepare young people for the world of 2030 and beyond?” a thought provoking topic that invites leaders and delegates to question that status quo of education in today’s environment and the requirements to propel those learnings into measureable actions.

“The session conducted today at the 2018 forum is a momentous occasion, having likeminded peers gather to discuss the pressing issue of strengthening the global education ecosystem,” said Dr. Leila Hoteit, Partner and Managing Director at BCG Middle East. “There have been significant strides of progress made towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, however there is still the need to march towards bolder efforts in improving universal education goals. Open discussions such as today helps to push the boundaries for advocacy and activism towards inclusivity and equality in education that empowers communities to learn and improve through collective efforts.”

The private event at GESF marked the next stage of an advocacy effort that began in response to the Education Commission's Learning Generation Report, which proposed four education transformation imperatives required to ensure quality education to be provided for all children by 2030. To date, the advocacy effort to enhance the global education ecosystem has involved more than 100 education stakeholders, including those in civil society, international non-governmental organizations, government actors, research institutions and donors.

BCG is one of the six organizations that has been steering and driving the advocacy effort over the past 10 months. During that time, BCG has surveyed more than 150 education stakeholders, facilitated 3 global working sessions, interviewed over 100 subject matter specialists and contributed to the design of a new framework for investment in the global public goods, networks, and capacity development efforts that together form the education sector's infrastructure for learning and sharing.

Photo Caption: Dr. Leila Hoteit, Partner and Managing Director at BCG Middle East

