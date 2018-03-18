UAE. Deloitte is pleased to announce the third Regulatory and Financial Crime Conference (RFCC), one of the leading events for the Middle East financial service community, will take place on Wednesday 18 April 2018 at the Taj Dubai.

The theme for the RFCC 2018 will address the need to strategize, innovate and transform, to navigate through disruptive forces that are redefining how Middle East financial institutions and regulators need to operate in the future.

Part of the Deloitte Global Financial Crime Symposium series, Deloitte launched the inaugural RFCC in Dubai in 2016, to provide a platform for Middle East financial institutions to debate the practical and unique challenges in meeting new regulations and operating in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome back to Dubai, Bob Contri, Deloitte’s Global Financial Services Industry Leader, as one of our outstanding keynote speakers, who will share his views on the future of Fintech and global trends in the financial sector” said Wayne Thomas, Managing Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte, Middle East.

The RFCC 2018 is a dynamic conference and exhibition with an acclaimed programme of key note speakers, engaging presentations by industry leaders and lively panel debates. Senior figures from the financial services industry, practising regulators from the region and leading lawyers, will share valuable industry insight and practical knowledge, on key topics including AML national risk assessment, Regtech and Fintech, art and financial crime and the future of Fintech.

“With the growing international regulatory and enforcement agenda, focus remains on how to implement change in a way that makes the institution safer while working practically,” said Bhavin Shah, Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte, Middle East. “The aim of RFCC is to help the financial services industry respond to the increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

Further details on our expert speakers and the full program including networking occasions will be announced over the coming weeks. For enquiries about the conference and programme please contact Sophie Mahon smahon@deloitte.com

Photo: For illustrative purposes only (File photo)

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms and their related entities are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients.

Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 245,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Deloitte's professionals are unified by a collaborative culture that fosters integrity, outstanding value to markets and clients, commitment to each other, and strength from cultural diversity. They enjoy an environment of continuous learning, challenging experiences, and enriching career opportunities. Deloitte's professionals are dedicated to strengthening corporate responsibility, building public trust, and making a positive impact in their communities.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.):

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) and is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DTME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DTME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DTME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable only for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory services through 25 offices in 14 countries with more than 3,300 partners, directors and staff. It is a Tier 1 Tax advisor in the GCC region since 2010 (according to the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings). It has also received numerous awards in the last few years, which include best Advisory and Consultancy Firm of the Year 2016 in the CFO Middle East awards, best employer in the Middle East, the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), as well as the best CSR integrated organization.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.