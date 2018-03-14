UAE. Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the launch of Equinix SmartKeyTM, a global key management and encryption Software as a Service (SaaS) offering that simplifies data protection across any cloud or destination.

The service leverages Equinix’s globally interconnected platform of more than 190 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers in 48 markets to securely host encryption keys separate from, but in close proximity to, the data located across networks and hybrid multicloud environments.

SmartKey is the industry’s first globally available key management and cryptography SaaS using Intel® SGX technology, which ensures confidentiality of customer information. The service is powered by Fortanix’s next-generation HSM and features Fortanix Runtime Encryption technology to ensure the privacy of keys.

According to the Global Interconnection Index, the next three years are forecasted to see approximately 50% growth in the traffic capacity needed by enterprises to directly connect with, and exchange data across, multiple clouds, IT providers and third-party network destinations.

This move to disperse data across multiple clouds and third-party providers creates an immediate need that SmartKey is uniquely positioned to solve, including improving security for multicloud, hybrid-cloud and distributed environments by separating the encryption keys from the data, so that both keys and data are not held by the same entity. It also eliminates

the need to purchase and deploy specialized hardware by replacing this traditional method with a private, secure and distributed SaaS capability.

SmartKey enables firms to globally manage encryption keys across multiple, disparate regions, countries and partners and provide management controls to maintain data and encryption keys in the same region or country in support of data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Lance Weaver, Vice President, Emerging Services, Equinix said: “Given the cybersecurity risks of today's distributed application, cloud and data environments, customers are turning to encryption as one of the most effective controls to protect their critical information, and as a result the need for private, secure, globally available key management becomes paramount. Equinix SmartKey solves this challenge by seamlessly integrating with public and hybrid clouds globally while providing the privacy that puts control of data back where it belongs--in the hands of the customer.”

Brian Lillie, Chief Product Officer, Equinix said: “As Equinix continues to evolve our global platform with the addition of new products and services, we are delivering increasing value to companies by easing their shift to digital and the hybrid multicloud. SmartKey is the first of several emerging services we plan to introduce in the coming months. Our commitment is to deliver new and customer-inspired products and services that provide increasing value to customers and enable them to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything through a globally consistent data center and interconnection platform.”

SmartKey is available globally and will be expanding physical points of presence in multiple regions to support particular data sovereignty requirements.

Additional Resources

• Equinix SmartKey [service details]

• Equinix SmartKey [video]

• The Platform Equinix Vision -- Build Here, and Go Anywhere [Equinix Paper]

• www.IOAKB.com [Interconnection Open Community Knowledgebase]

• Key Management as a Service: A Concept for Modern Encrypted Data Requirements [451 Research Pathfinder Report]

• Fortanix Runtime Encryption and Intel® SGX [Fortanix Technical Brief]

Photo Captions:

1. (above) Brian Lillie, Chief Product Officer, Equinix

2. (inset) For illustrative purposes only (File photo)

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets worldwide, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

For more information, please visit www.equinix.com/