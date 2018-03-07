UAE. Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it is working with Cisco on a digital transformation solution with a focus on smart cities and communities.

Combining the merits of Cisco’s IoT platform, Cisco Kinetic for Cities, with the Teradata Analytics Platform, the solution will help cities become smarter and more connected by providing a powerful solution for integrated data exchange.

The Cisco Kinetic for Cities platform excels at collecting, aggregating and normalizing real-time data securely across city networks. Teradata is among the first enterprise data analytics companies to integrate with this platform to provide smart data management, such as analytics, persistent data lifecycle management and data enrichment, that delivers business insights to cities and communities.

Together, the two leaders in their respective fields provide powerful tools that cities need to improve efficiency, enhance public safety, deliver better citizen services and create new revenue streams.



Data collection and management within a city is often decentralized and stored in departmental silos, where each city manager creates a “cockpit” of data and a set of tools for managing specific city facilities.

This approach makes it difficult, if not impossible, to generate a city-wide view of the data. Disparate data silos must be integrated to reveal insights about the city as a whole. Only then can the data be used effectively to drive predictive and prescriptive decision-making for a variety of urban services, including lighting, parking, traffic and waste management, citizen engagement, safety and security.



“Far too many cities do not fully recognize the value of their data,” said Anil Menon, Global President for Smart+Connected Communities at Cisco. “With the Cisco Kinetic for Cities platform, we aim to help cities think holistically about their city infrastructure investments and the value of the data captured by their connected assets, such as traffic cameras, parking meters and environmental sensors. Once data is aggregated, customers using Teradata’s analytics can leverage the resulting contextualized information to guide planning, monetization and broader economic development efforts that keep cities livable, sustainable and resilient.”



Using Cisco Kinetic for Cities, cities can gather, aggregate and normalize information from disparate and siloed city applications, including but not limited to traffic, lighting and parking.

Combining this real-time sensor data with other city information, such as data from payment systems, citizen sentiment and analytic applications, Teradata is able to deliver prescriptive and predictive analytics, as well as easy-to-comprehend visualizations, that help city leaders make smarter, more informed decisions.

Such a combined solution could, for example, automatically detect security incidents and generate alerts, locate traffic bottlenecks and optimize signals to ease congestion or evaluate route options to shorten emergency vehicle response time.



“Data is the foundation of value creation in today’s digitally enabled society,” said Stephen Brobst, Chief Technology Officer at Teradata. “Cities are currently undergoing a seismic shift in thinking to recognize that their data has real value that can enable new services and capabilities to better serve their citizens and visitors. Accomplishing this requires that smart cities tap into a comprehensive and robust analytics ecosystem. Cisco and Teradata platforms are cornerstones of such an ecosystem, which can empower city managers to make better, data-driven decisions.”

Relevant news links

• More about Teradata’s IoT solutions and experience

• More about Cisco Kinetic for Cities

• Cisco announces $1B City Infrastructure Financing Acceleration Program

• Teradata Unveils Powerful Analytics Platform

• Top Analyst Firms Name Teradata a Leader in Six Evaluation Reports

• Cisco Retains Leading Positions in Navigant Research Assessment of Smart City Suppliers

Photo Captions:

1. (above) Anil Menon, Global President of Cisco's Smart+Connected Communities

2. (inset) For illustrative purposes only (File photo)

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.



About Teradata

Teradata empowers companies to achieve high-impact business outcomes. Our focus on business solutions for analytics, coupled with our industry leading technology and architecture expertise, can unleash the potential of great companies.

Visit teradata.com.