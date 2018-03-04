SAUDI ARABIA. Deloitte, supported by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), announced today a significant investment to build a state-of-the art Deloitte Digital Center (DDC) in Riyadh.

When complete, the DDC will support the growing focus on digital initiatives by businesses and the public sector in KSA and across the Middle East, by enabling the delivery of end-to-end innovative digital solutions at scale – from strategy and design through to implementation. The DDC will provide employment and training opportunities for hundreds of Saudi nationals, as well as attracting the best digital talent from abroad.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) joined Deloitte in a signing ceremony on March 4, 2018 in Riyadh, which was attended by his Excellency the Minister Abdullah Alswaha and His Excellency Deputy Minister Dr. Ahmed H. Al-Theneyan of the MCIT, Punit Renjen, CEO, Deloitte Global, David Sproul, CEO, Deloitte UK and North West Europe and Omar Fahoum, CEO, Deloitte Middle East. Also attending were Khaled AlSagga, Consulting Partner, Deloitte & Touche Middle East Limited, Saudi Arabia, and Rashid Bashir, Public Sector leader at Deloitte Middle East.

“Digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud computing are going to change life as we know it,” said Punit Renjen, CEO, Deloitte Global. “Deloitte’s investment in the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will contribute to building a thriving economy and vibrant innovative society with new job opportunities for many Saudi citizens,” he said.

The significant investment in building the new DDC and the associated talent development programmes clearly demonstrates Deloitte’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme.

The DDC will be the first Deloitte digital delivery center in the region and is expected to support the digital skills development for Saudi youth, foster technology-driven entrepreneurship and advance the delivery of consulting services within the Kingdom and throughout the Middle East.

“The Deloitte Middle East Consulting business, supported by investment and resources from the UK and Deloitte North West Europe, will form alliances with the Saudi government and businesses to help ensure alignment to their key strategic objectives. By bringing together the best of the Deloitte network’s experience globally in digital transformation and change we will support a market that increasingly needs expertise in the delivery of large scale transformation programmes,” added David Sproul, CEO, Deloitte UK and North West Europe.

Photo Caption: Punit Renjen, CEO, Deloitte Global

