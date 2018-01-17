UAE. Consumers who own in-home digital voice assistant devices are using their smartphones less often for entertainment and online purchasing, according to results of a new survey from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

Digital voice assistant devices — powered by artificial intelligence — are stand-alone hardware devices that use voice interfaces for a range of consumer services such as playing music, turning the heat and lights on and off, and providing news, weather and sports scores.

The online survey of 21,000 consumers in 19 countries – whose findings are summarized in a new Accenture report, Time to Navigate the Super Myway: Giving Consumers Exactly What They're Looking For – reveals that two-thirds (66 percent) of consumers who own digital voice assistants said they use their smartphones for fewer applications in the home since acquiring the devices.

Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of these owners said they use their smartphones less for entertainment, and more than half use them less for online purchasing and general information searches (58 percent and 56 percent, respectively).

“Digital voice assistant devices are challenging smartphones as the central hub for all activities in the home,” said David Sovie, global managing director of Accenture’s High-Tech business. “These low-cost devices deliver valuable and practical benefits and are relatively easy to use, and their rapidly growing popularity is one of the most striking trends in the high-tech industry.”

The survey shows that ownership levels of digital voice assistant devices are projected to more than double this year, reaching 39 percent of the online population in India, 37 percent in the United States, 34 percent in Brazil, 33 percent in China, 26 percent in Germany, and 24 percent in the United Kingdom.

These products are not only increasing in demand, but they are also satisfying consumers’ wants and needs. Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of respondents said they are either using or interested in using a digital voice assistant device, with the vast majority (94 percent) of current users either satisfied or very satisfied with these products.

In addition to digital voice assistant devices, the survey also explored consumer interest in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which the results show extend far beyond gaming to a range of more-practical needs. For example, more than two-thirds (67 percent) of respondents said they are interested in AR or VR to learn about a place they are visiting and to learn new skills or techniques. Other areas of interest include visualizing how clothes might fit (cited by 61 percent of respondents) and experiencing a sporting event live (52 percent).

Methodology

Between October and November 2017, Harris Interactive, on behalf of Accenture, conducted an online survey of 21,000 consumers in 19 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The sample in each country was representative of the online population. Ages of respondents ranged from 14 to over 55. The survey and related data modelling quantify consumer perceptions of digital devices, content and services, purchasing patterns, preference and trust in service providers, and the future of their connected lifestyles.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 435,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Visit us at www.accenture.com.