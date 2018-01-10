UAE. Universitas 21 (U21) and PwC, two globally-focused organisations, are working closely together to create mutually beneficial links between U21’s global student groups and PwC’s clients across its network of firms.

This unique partnership will create worldwide talent networks through which U21 students can have exposure to new global work opportunities and where they can communicate their specialist knowledge, skills and talents to potential employers.

At the same time, the CEOs of PwC’s clients will have access to a pool of world-class, skilled, motivated students, providing exclusive employability opportunities. This is an important new international student/employer initiative that will enhance and complement existing national university, employer and industry associations.

The first initiative in the new collaboration between PwC and U21 will be an online competition platform provided by U21 where CEOs of PwC clients set contemporary, globally-important challenges to which U21 students ‘pitch’ online solutions to the companies.

The first regional round will be launched in May 2018 at the U21 Presidential AGM at the University of Melbourne, Australia. This event will also mark the 21st anniversary of the founding of U21 in Melbourne in 1997.

For U21 students, the PwC/U21 competition gives them a platform to showcase their educational and research skills and to obtain earlier access to potential employers before the end of their studies, coupled with additional employability and training opportunities.

In this way PwC’s clients benefit from the opportunity of an early introduction to the best emerging talent from top-class universities around the world. It also allows PwC’s client CEOs to better identify where they may find students with the specific types of ideas and capacities needed by their industries.

Sally Jeffery, PwC Partner, Global Education Network Leader comments: “PwC’s purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We believe the skills the future workforce needs are indeed one of the world’s most pressing problems. We are very proud to collaborate with U21 and play a role in bringing together top graduates and our clients in a challenging and hopefully enjoyable problem-solving experience.”

U21 students need ‘real-world’ situations to which they can apply their knowledge, to test the value of their technical skills, research ingenuity and talents in the world of work. They also seek ways to identify and address gaps in their skill-sets towards advancement of their own future employment needs and career opportunities.

Professor Bairbre Redmond. Provost of U21 comments: “U21 is delighted to be entering into this exciting new collaboration with PwC which will provide an important global platform for our talented students providing them with ‘realworld’ situations to which they can apply their knowledge and test the value of their technical skills, research, ingenuity and talents.”

PwC is one of the world’s largest graduate recruiters and has been training and qualifying its people for over 100 years. PwC has extended its experience in developing and delivering graduate talent to its clients and is the only Big Four firm to have invested in providing professional education through its network of 35 PwC Academies around the world.

U21 already has considerable experience of running online competitions across the worldwide U21 student body, including the U21 Global Ingenuity Challenge for undergraduate students and the annual U21 Three Minute Thesis competition for doctoral students.

