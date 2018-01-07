UAE. A transactional activity analysis by market share of developers reveals that in the ready space the two most popular developers, Emaar and Nakheel, account for 33% of value and sales in 2017.

Historically, these two developers' units used to account for the majority of activity. However, since 2012, there has been a systematic decline, as a surge of private sector developments entered the market in upcoming areas such as JVC and Dubai Sports City.

A look into off-plan sales reveals that in terms of both value and volume, Emaar is the market leader for residential sales and launches. In the residential off-plan space Emaar accounts for 35% of value and 22% of volume in 2017.

It has experienced significant growth over the last two years, highlighting the investor confidence in their product and completion rates compared to other developers in the market.

