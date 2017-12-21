NeuroMem Technologies to highlight disruptive Artificial Intelligence technology at EmTech Asia 2018 in Singapore
Source: Market Buzz for NeuroMem Technologies , Author: Posted by BI-ME staff
Posted: Wed January 3, 2018 11:15 am

SINGAPORE. NeuroMem Technologies Pte Ltd, a pattern recognition technology company focused on the use and benefits of neuromorphic semiconductor components, has confirmed that its CEO, Prof Pierre Brunswick, will present the company’s disruptive, neuromorphic, AI technology at EmTech Asia 2018, the annual global emerging technologies conference hosted by MIT Technology Review.

The conference is scheduled for 30 & 31 January 2018 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. The hottest topics in emerging technology including Artificial Intelligence will be discussed at the show.

Brunswick said, “We understand the high value proposition offered by NeuroMem’s pattern learning and recognition technology and its ability to deploy edge intelligence in a practical way. We are very pleased to be part of an exciting time when new technology is changing the way we increase our productivity and efficiency in business.”

Brunswick will present NeuroMem’s neuromorphic technology showcasing its pattern learning and recognition technology that provides artificial intelligence reactive, on-the-go learning, at high-speed and at low-power. There will be special demonstrations of proof of concept security solutions developed with NeuroMem’s ecosystem partners,

“EmTech Asia 2018 will provide us with the platform to help the community understand the high value proposition of NeuroMem offers in terms of data analytics across multiple sources and applications,” pointed out Brunswick.

To find out more on the conference, visit http://emtechasia.com.

Photo Captions:
1. (above)  Professor Dr. Pierre Brunswick, CEO, Neuromem Technologies PTE
2. (inset)  For illustrative purposes only (File photo)

About NeuroMem® Technologies:
NeuroMem Technologies, a pattern recognition technology company focused on the use and benefits of neuromorphic semiconductor components, is licensing NeuroMem chips and technology, which will allow everyday objects to have perception of their environment and interact with users. We truly believe that pattern learning and recognition can become practical and ubiquitous only, if it can rely on components inspired by the human brain, which we call neuromorphic memories (1) merging storage and local processing per cell, and (2) massively parallel interconnected cells operating at low power.

For more information: http://neuromem.ai/

About Professor Dr. Pierre Brunswick
Pierre brings over 40 years of international experience in business development, sales, marketing, engineering, finance and incubators to his role of CEO at Neuromem. Throughout his career, he has managed a region covering 94 countries and 9 local offices. He has helped customers complete large projects and implement the right strategy to grow, merge, acquire new businesses, go public, hire the necessary talent and establish local offices as well as form joint ventures.

Pierre has developed significant local government relationships (including technology transfers, big infrastructure projects and top technology specific pro
grams), working with financial institutions & elaborated many educational programs, including incubators for start-ups.

 

MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COMMENT & ANALYSIS

date:Posted: January 2, 2018
UAE. Combined value of 1,424 active transport projects in the GCC region crossed US$392.2 billion by the end of 2017; As many as 60 transport projects with a combined estimated value of US$6.64 billion were completed in Q3; Fifteen new transport projects, worth US$2.08 billion were announced in Q3.
date:Posted: January 1, 2018
UAE. Rana Ghandour Salhab was named as the number one global champion of women in business by Financial Times and HERoes in their inaugural 2017 Global Champions of Women in Business list.
date:Posted: December 21, 2017
UAE. We project some job creation in new sectors such as Privatisation, Digital banking, Fintech and Blockchain particularly in Dubai; The outlook for the economy, new jobs, and salaries in Saudi Arabia is improving, and market sentiment looks reasonably positive.
dhgate