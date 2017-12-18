SAUDI ARABIA. Saudi Arabia recently issued a decree to allow female citizens to drive, effective June 2018. A recent study by Ipsos showed that the most prominent methods of transportation for women in KSA are either to be driven by a male member the family, or through the use of ride-hailing apps. 1 in 5 households also have a hired household driver for that purpose.

With the ban lift announced, the Ipsos study showed that many changes will take place impacting households, both genders, the economy, automotive brands, and many more. The majority of Saudis (63%) were pleased with the decree.

They believe that lifting the ban on women driving has a positive impact on modernizing Saudi Arabia and increased independence for them. But, many also feel there will be negative implications on issues related to traffic and road safety, as well as increased harassment of women on the street.

On the other hand, the majority of women state that they will start driving once the ban is lifted and that they are inclined to buy new cars to accommodate for the increase on the household's demand on transport needs.

However, males will remain the decision-makers when it comes to car purchases within the household, but women will have a big say. One in two households who currently have a hired driver expect to stop hiring and for the driver’s car to be used by women in the family.

