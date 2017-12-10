UAE. Etisalat Group - the leading telecommunication operator in emerging markets - with Deloitte - a global professional services organization - and Huawei - a global ICT solutions provider – have today announced the launch of a joint White Paper entitled “From Pipelines to Clouds - Etisalat`s Playbook”.

The White Paper shares lessons learned in how technologies combined can elevate a Telcos’ capabilities to revamp their business and also provides a point of view on the road towards a cloud-native Telco, ultimately making a contribution to the telecommunication industry.



The launch of the White Paper “From Pipelines to Clouds - Etisalat`s Playbook” is part of a collaboration made amongst the three companies for a joint innovation program focused around multiple exponential technologies that constitute a Digital Transformation journey from a technology perspective.

The companies believe that a future Telco Cloud will require different telecom networks` infrastructure and system architecture to address customers’ digital needs in order to deliver intelligent, quicker, more reliable value added services.



Hatem Bamatraf, Chief Technology Officer at Etisalat Group said, “Cloud computing presents unique opportunities for Etisalat to attain sustainable growth in the emerging digital ecosystem. Our aim is to deliver a differentiated service experience to empower a digital and happier society. This new, opportunity-rich landscape calls for collaboration with diverse industry players focusing on open and agile operating and organizational models. Those who have yet to start this journey must start now and respond boldly with the right strategy!”



“Network transformation is a valuable opportunity to offer differentiated digital experience with agile network and automated operations. Huawei is fully committed to assist Etisalat on this digitalization journey and would feel privileged to work with Etisalat to help them achieve their goals.” says Peng Xiongji, President Etisalat Key Account Huawei Technologies.

“At Deloitte we believe that digital transformation is not only about technology; deep transformations happen in Telcos at multiple dimensions in order to revamp their business. The transformation journey must be travelled gradually to harvest benefits along the way, as a big bang approach has a lower probability of succeeding. That being said, this paper focuses on the technological perspective, since it represents the foundation to support all other dimensions, which are part of this transformation.” says Pedro Tavares, Partner, Deloitte Portugal, and Leader of the Engineering Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The White Paper underlines the vision of the Etisalat Group to harness its technological vision and key industry advances and provide innovative premium and differentiated service experiences for customers. The adaption of new architecture and processes outlined in the White Paper will enable the Etisalat Group to devise a practical road map for the adaption of SDN and NFV technologies in addition to cutting-edge technology such as MEC, AI, Machine Learning, 5G. We will develop a cost effective infrastructure, which will provide Etisalat with new innovative products/services and with enough time to market them.



Click here to download the White Paper from the Deloitte website

Click here to download the White paper from the Etisalat website

About Etisalat Group

Etisalat, the leading emerging markets telecom group, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Since its inception almost four decades ago, Etisalat has been introducing innovative connectivity solutions for its customers across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. These cutting-edge solutions have given Etisalat the ability to expand its subscriber base to more than 168 million in the 19 international markets it operates in. Etisalat’s market cap is 96.8 billion AED, equalling 26.4 billion USD.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms and their related entities are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 245,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Deloitte's professionals are unified by a collaborative culture that fosters integrity, outstanding value to markets and clients, commitment to each other, and strength from cultural diversity. They enjoy an environment of continuous learning, challenging experiences, and enriching career opportunities. Deloitte's professionals are dedicated to strengthening corporate responsibility, building public trust, and making a positive impact in their communities.



About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.):

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) and is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DTME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DTME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DTME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable only for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory services through 25 offices in 14 countries with more than 3,300 partners, directors and staff. It is a Tier 1 Tax advisor in the GCC region since 2010 (according to the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings). It has also received numerous awards in the last few years which include best Advisory and Consultancy Firm of the Year 2016 in the CFO Middle East awards, best employer in the Middle East, the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), as well as the best CSR integrated organization.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Through the dedication to customer-centric innovation and strong partnerships, Huawei has established end-to-end advantages in telecom networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei is committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers by providing competitive solutions and services. Its products and solutions have been deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world’s population.

For more information, visit Huawei online: www.huawei.com

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/huawei