UAE. SOUQ.com today announced that the number of items sold during White Friday 2017 more than doubled compared to last year - making it the biggest shopping event in SOUQ history.

White Friday 2017 offered an unprecedented one million deals during the event. Customers enjoyed the four-day online shopping event and over 70 per cent of customers shopped through mobile devices across the region.

Products from over 16,000 international fashion, beauty, electronics, grocery and other brands were on offer during SOUQ White Friday 2017 from the 22nd to 25th November across the GCC and Egypt.

Almost half of payments during the event were through made through e-payment methods instead of cash, the highest SOUQ has seen in the region to date. This surge is a testament to customers’ rising confidence in online shopping and online payments.

Commenting on the record-breaking numbers, Ronaldo Mouchawar, Co-Founder and CEO, SOUQ.com, said: “We’d like to thank our customers who shopped with us on White Friday - we welcomed seven times more new customers during this shopping event compared to an average day.

"Our teams and thousands of sellers worked hard to make White Friday a great event for our customers – with over a million deals in total. It is exciting to see that so many customers used our convenient online payment options and our mobile App. Our teams will keep working to delight our customers by adding more products and selection, improving delivery times and offering first-rate customer service.”

SOUQ.com is constantly innovating on behalf of its customers to offer a seamless online shopping experience. SOUQ had invested heavily in local operations in the UAE, KSA and Egypt by expanding its fulfillment center (FC) facilities, upgrading technology, increasing local resources and adding pickup points ahead of White Friday to prepare for the high volume of orders. Hundreds of full-time and temporary FC associates were added ahead of the event to provide an impeccable shopping experience to customers.

SOUQ customers love White Friday

Parikshit, SOUQ customer in the UAE said, “SOUQ White Friday sales is probably the best thing that happened to me this week! Bought a TV and it got delivered in a day.”

Ali, an avid online shopper from the UAE commented, “SOUQ order delivered at competitive price that you can’t find in the local market and fast delivery despite high demand. Thank you SOUQ.com for the great deals and discounts.”

Nawaf, SOUQ customer in the KSA said, “The culture of White Friday spread across the region thanks to SOUQ and now this culture is ready to be extended to the rest of the world, a great team work and their efforts crowned with success.”

Rabea from Jeddah said,” Thanks SOUQ, despite heavy rains in Jeddah I received my order within one day.”

About White Friday

In 2014, SOUQ.com introduced Black Friday to the Middle East for the first time, naming it White Friday.

Globally known as ‘Black Friday’ due to its effect of getting brands ‘back in the black’, is a massive sales tradition in the US and over the past decade has been steadily gaining momentum worldwide. It is the Friday after Thanksgiving and is said to be the day that shoppers begin their shopping for the holiday season.

Given that Friday is the day of worship, gathering, friends and family in the region, SOUQ.com e-tailored the shopping extravaganza and coined ‘White Friday’, a day of prosperity, celebration and joy, making it more relevant to this region.

About SOUQ.com

SOUQ.com is an online retail and marketplace website in the Arab region, featuring more than 8.4 million products across 31 categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, health and beauty, household goods, and baby products.

Today, SOUQ.com attracts over 45 million visits per month, with localized operations in the KSA, UAE and Egypt. SOUQ.com offers a convenient and safe online shopping experience with secure online payments, the option to pay cash on delivery and free returns.

SOUQ.com is a subsidiary of Amazon.