UAE. The potential and requirements for developing a knowledge-based society took centre stage during a panel discussion at the Knowledge Summit 2017, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of MBRF Chairman H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



The session, titled “Knowledge Societies: Strategies and Mechanisms”, was moderated by Yumna Noufal, Creator and Host of YChat, and featured experts including Leif Edvinsson, Professor of Intellectual Capital at Sweden’s Lund University; Laurent Probst, Leader of Research & Development activities Unit at PwC Consulting; Jan Sturesson, Global Leader of Government and Public Services Industry at PwC; Tim Jones, Programme Director of the global open foresight project, Future Agenda; and Mette Laursen, Global ambassador of BLOXHUB.



The panel explored the differences between a knowledge city and a “wise city”: the former consisting of an informed society where the application of the acquired knowledge is still lacking in the economy.

Wise cities, meanwhile, distinguish themselves from their counterparts by successfully implementing knowledge and technology in a consistent framework, thereby becoming new centres of power.

The panel went on to discuss the potential of integrating high education institutions into the innovation ecosystem of any given nation or region, in order to ensure continuation as society progresses. They also examined the most important concepts to explore while establishing a knowledge-based society, as well as the pragmatic action plans required in order to do so.



The fourth edition of the Knowledge Summit is taking place from November 21-22, 2017, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bearing the theme: “Knowledge and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

