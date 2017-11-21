UAE. The Knowledge Project has launched the first Global Knowledge Index, a ground-breaking instrument and the first of its kind in the world. The launch took place as part of the Knowledge Summit, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on November 21-22, 2017.



The Global Knowledge Index identifies knowledge as an integral part of human life, affecting its social, economic and cultural aspects, as well as an engine for comprehensive and sustainable human development.



The first edition of the Global Knowledge Index 2017 saw Switzerland take first place with 71.8 points out of 100, closely followed by Singapore (69.5), Finland (68.5), Sweden (68.3), Netherlands (68), the United States (67.2), Luxembourg (66.2), the United Kingdom (65.6), Denmark (65.2) and Norway (64.3).



The Global Knowledge Index is based on a combination of six indicators: Higher education; pre-university education; technical/vocational training and continued education; information and communication technology; scientific research and innovation; and, finally, economics, in addition to a general indicator of enabling environments.

The index is calculated 133 variables covering various vital sectors in the country, such as enrolment, graduation and dropout rates in schools; literacy; unemployment; life expectancy at birth; e-government; political stability; regulatory and legal frameworks; patents; private-sector indicators; quality and availability of human resources (students, teachers, professionals and researchers), among other criteria.



Also among the notable results revealed in the index were the Philippines and Azerbaijan ranking fourth and 11th, respectively, in Technical Education and Vocational Training, while the UAE ranked second in Economy.



Dr Hani Turki, Director of the Knowledge Project, described the Global Knowledge Index as “a major step” in the comprehensive and sustainable knowledge-based development drive in the UAE. In its first edition, the index includes 131 countries, selected based on the availability of reliable and credible data.

The Project aims for the Index to become a practical tool that supports decision-makers and stakeholders. The objective is for the index to cover the entire world eventually.



The Knowledge Index was released by the Knowledge Project; it is the result of a collaboration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), under the supervision of an advisory committee of international experts from around the world, including Ahmed El Sherbini of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU); Anuga Oetz of the World Bank; Hugo Hollands of the Innovation Systems research and Studies Programme at the University of Maastricht; Jean Sturson, Global Head, Public and Government Services Industry, PwC; Lauren Probst, Director, Research and Development Unit, PwC; Lev Advenson, Professor of Cognitive Capital, Lund University, Sweden; Millward Covasifc Senior Advisor to the Worl Bank; Shemele Magumdar of UNESCO-UNEVOC; Jean-Louis Lavel of the Higher Institute of Applied and Economic Sciences; Ali Hadi of the American University in Cairo and Sayed Ahmed Al Sosi of the University of Quebec in Montreal.

To view the full results of the index and to learn more about the Knowledge Project, please visit the following link: http://www.knowledge4all.com



Photo Captions:

1. (above) Dr Hani Turki, Director of the Knowledge Project and Chief Technical Advisor at UNDP

2. (inset) Knowledge Summit (File photo)