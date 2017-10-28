UAE. Dubai Airports and Expo 2020 Dubai are leading the way in promoting world-class corporate wellness practices in the UAE as the two government firms scooped top honours at the Daman Corporate Health Awards 2017, organised by MEED.

Dubai Airports flew high on awards night winning two trophies. The corporate wellness team at Dubai Airports has been promoting wellness initiatives that have helped employees embark on a path to better health, happy life and productivity. For its outstanding achievements, the team was recognised with Corporate Wellness Team of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the resounding success of its CSR project “Your Sight, Our Happiness” – a plane pulling contest that raised millions of dirhams for ORBIS, and was overwhelmingly supported by Dubai Airport employees, stakeholders and the management team, earned for the Dubai Airports the CSR Employee Engagement of the Year honour.

In addition, the team was also credited for its tireless efforts in arranging more than 24 CSR innovative initiatives covering cultural, sports as well as health & wellness programmes that benefited more than 3,000 of its employees in addition to external stakeholders and the general public.

The Daman Award for Corporate Health & Wellness (Organisation) trophy was given to Expo 2020 Dubai, whose wellness programme, building on current international best practices, aims to empower its employees with the knowledge and support to make lasting and lifelong changes in six key areas: physical; nutritional; emotional; social; environmental; and intellectual wellbeing.

“The commitment our winners have shown towards employee wellbeing, as a corporate philosophy, bodes well for the long-term success of the UAE as a commercial and business hub. Here, where employee happiness and wellness are of paramount interest to government and corporate leaders, we can be assured of a productive and motivated workforce that will only strengthen the competitiveness of the business sector in the UAE, and strengthen its reputation as a regional leader in corporate wellness,” says Dr. Michael Bitzer, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Company – Daman, which has been the award programme’s premier supporter since it launched three years ago.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, CEO, Mashreq, won the evening’s highest individual honour when he was named the Corporate Wellness Leader of the Year. Al Ghurair likes to walk the talk, and his commitment to fitness is legendary within the bank. He has demonstrated, both through words and action, that investment in personal wellness is a fruitful and productive investment that has benefits not just for the company, but also for individual staff in the organisation.

Mashreq received a second distinction, when it was given the Communications Campaign of the Year award for its renowned and internationally acclaimed Sahtak wellness programme.

Schneider Electric was also a big winner, picking up two important accolades – Workplace of the Year and the Daman Award for Biggest Impact for putting employee wellbeing at the heart of its corporate priorities, and for creating smart, safe, attractive and energising workplaces where people like to work, collaborate, innovate and share ideas.

Sharing the limelight as UAE corporate wellness champions were Clare Patterson, Haddins Fitness (Corporate Wellness Professional of the Year); Gulftainer (Daman Award for Corporate Health and Wellness Initiative); Khidmah (Health & Safety Initiative of the Year) and Eternity (Corporate Wellness Partner of the Year).

Wellness Initiatives in Action in the UAE*

- 100% - Top-level management are in mostly in agreement that to be a high performer and to sustain high performance, an employee needs an environment which promotes healthy mind and a healthy body

- 80% - of a company’s staff, on average, participate in wellness programmes; three out of four, report positive long-term impact on personal wellbeing

- 5 – ways that wellness teams within organisations get more employees engaged – 1) get top management buy-in; 2) communicate regularly and creatively (some have performance commitments photographed and placed on key areas within the company); 3) organise competitions (e.g., most weight lost; most number of steps in a day); 4) combine wellness programme with a charitable project; 5) set up an in-house games room or gym

- 3 – some of the popular wellness programmes include activities and workshops on 1) healthy eating and nutrition; 2) exercise and physical fitness; 3) yoga and meditation

- 1.1 – the average number of sick days has been reduced to just over a day, compared with three days before wellness programmes have been set in place

- Zero – wellness programmes don’t have to cost. A weekly exercise programme can be organised by employees or a simple walking programme can be initiated within company premises; or the pantry can be replaced with healthier alternatives. Some costs are minimal, such as organising football tournaments within the organisation.

*Based on reports submitted by 2017 winners of the Daman Corporate Health Awards

About MEED

MEED is a senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Quality Awards for Projects and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis. Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. www.meed.com

About Daman Corporate Health Awards

Launched by MEED in 2014, the Daman Corporate Health Awards are the only platform for the best employers in the UAE to be recognised for their commitment and success in improving corporate health and wellness.

The awards recognise board directors, human resources, corporate social responsibility, communication leaders and best employers in the UAE for improvements and initiatives in corporate health, including education on nutrition, weight loss, non-smoking initiatives and exemplary work environments, which foster increased productivity and innovation.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the region’s leading specialised health insurer, providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to more than 2.6 million members in the UAE.

Over the years, the company has been the partner of choice for a number of the country’s most prominent organisations and multinational companies in various industries including oil and gas, aerospace, energy, construction, investments and media.

Daman is a public joint-stock company that is 80% owned by the Abu Dhabi Government with the remaining 20% owned by Munich Re. The company is backed by the reliable support of the Abu Dhabi Government and its strategic partner, Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers, plays an important role as both reinsurer and a valuable source for knowledge transfer.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and established in 2006, Daman offers a range of health insurance plans for both individuals and organisations and exclusively manages the Government’s health programme – Thiqa – for UAE Nationals and Abu Dhabi Basic Plan – for low income expatriates. Members enjoy access to the largest healthcare providers’ network in the UAE and an extensive international network of over 45 countries.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease and case management programmes as part of the acclaimed Health Support services. Daman also operates a 24/7 customer call centre and has a medical services authorisation team in direct contact with Daman’s network of healthcare providers. It also provides a diverse range of online services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications in a relatively short span of time. The company is ISO 9001 certified for Quality Management Systems and ISO 27001 certified for Information Security Management. The company’s successful application of the online-based Pharmacy Benefit Management system has received a full accreditation by URAC.

For more information, please visit: www.damanhealth.ae.