UAE. EY has announced that it will launch EY wavespace™ at ‘Area 2071’, within Emirates Towers in Dubai. Opened by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Area 2071 is aimed at becoming a headquarter for futuristic technology companies and start-ups.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, MENA CEO and Chairman at EY said: “EY is truly proud to be named as a partner of Area 2071. Together, this community will imagine and create solutions to the world’s most pressing questions, especially those posed by new technologies and disruptions to society.

Area 2071 will house EY’s flagship MENA wavespace™. EY launched its global network of growth and innovation centers, known as wavespace™, to help our clients thrive in this age of disruption. The center in Dubai is part of EY’s multi-million dollar investment in 16 flagship hubs located in the world’s innovation hotspots. These flagship centers will become the home for all of EY’s digital, analytics, cyber and innovation talent and capability.

"Within wavespace™ Dubai, we will be working with our clients to ask better questions and address their most important issues. As part of Area 2071, we will also have the opportunity to do this in close collaboration with the government, startups, VC firms and incubators, helping to convert ideas into strategies and strategies into positive action.”

Area 2071 and wavespace™ Dubai will connect with other EY wavespace™ centers in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Atlanta, Berlin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Mexico City, New York City, Paris, Santa Monica, Seattle, São Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney, Trivandrum, Toronto, and Warsaw.

Each wavespace™ center has a range of technological, geographic and sector focused specialism. With dedicated teams of multi-disciplinary practitioners in disruptive innovation, the location will be equipped with bleeding edge collaboration technology. It will connect Dubai into our regional and global network of wavespace™ facilities as well as leverage our network of over 260,000 people worldwide, across different disciplines and industry sectors.

Ross Maclean, MENA Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at EY said: “The wavespace™ centers expand EY’s existing network of innovation centers developed to help clients face the challenges and opportunities during this time of the fourth industrial revolution. All locations feature a shared platform that bring to life EY’s experience in areas across disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics process automation (RPA), blockchain, data, analytics, design, customer experience and cyber security.

"It will prove to be a fantastic, immersive environment where our clients can work collaboratively to understand the impact of disruptive innovation and how it can be leveraged by organizations, governments, regulators and communities at large.”

Photo Caption: Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, MENA CEO and Chairman at EY

