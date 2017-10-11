UAE. Spectrum of premia and discount relative to the mean then encompasses many factors that include the upkeep of individual units, the breakdown of the respective units, views, as well as qualitative factors such as road noise, neighboring construction, etc.

The value of a granular analysis suggests end user buying patterns that only evolve over time. Preferences such as pedestrian access to schools, and less noise pollution, alongside a greater demand for serenity and green patches should assist in guiding investors in gauging demand in other communities across Dubai.



In the Shoreline Apartments that are road facing trade at a discount compared to the buildings that are on the sea-side.



In The Views buildings completed before 2007 are similar to old greens, whereas as post 2007 the buildings were more upscale.



In the JBR buildings at the front of the community trade at a premium to the ones at the front.



As communities mature, and as end users start to dominate certain areas, qualitative factors start coming to the forefront; these factors not only help in the guidance of investors, they also assist in designing subsequent master communities.



To read the full report click here: http://bit.ly/2xsFkp4

Click here to read the original article on the REIDIN website

Photo Caption: For illustrative purposes only (File photo)

About REIDIN

REIDIN is the leading real estate information company focusing on emerging markets. REIDIN offers intelligent and user-friendly online information solutions helping professionals access relevant data and information in a timely and cost effective basis.

For more information, pleased visit www.reidin.com

About Unitas

Unitas believes in in-depth planning and discipline as a mechanism to identify and exploit market discrepancy and capitalize on diversified revenue streams. The purpose of Unitas is to manage, direct, and create wealth for our clients.

For more information, please visit www.unitasconsultancy.com