Dubai real estate: Premiums under the microscope
Source: REIDIN , Author: Posted by BI-ME staff
Posted: Thu October 12, 2017 2:12 pm

UAE. Spectrum of premia and discount relative to the mean then encompasses many factors that include the upkeep of individual units, the breakdown of the respective units, views, as well as qualitative factors such as road noise, neighboring construction, etc.

The value of a granular analysis suggests end user buying patterns that only evolve over time. Preferences such as pedestrian access to schools, and less noise pollution, alongside a greater demand for serenity and green patches should assist in guiding investors in gauging demand in other communities across Dubai.
 
In the Shoreline Apartments that are road facing trade at a discount compared to the buildings that are on the sea-side.

In The Views buildings completed before 2007 are similar to old greens, whereas as post 2007 the buildings were more upscale. 
 
In the JBR buildings at the front of the community trade at a premium to the ones at the front. 
 
As communities mature, and as end users start to dominate certain areas, qualitative factors start coming to the forefront; these factors not only help in the guidance of investors, they also assist in designing subsequent master communities.
 
To read the full report click here: http://bit.ly/2xsFkp4

Click here to read the original article on the REIDIN website

Photo Caption: For illustrative purposes only (File photo)

About REIDIN
REIDIN is the leading real estate information company focusing on emerging markets. REIDIN offers intelligent and user-friendly online information solutions helping professionals access relevant data and information in a timely and cost effective basis.

For more information, pleased visit www.reidin.com

About Unitas
Unitas believes in in-depth planning and discipline as a mechanism to identify and exploit market discrepancy and capitalize on diversified revenue streams. The purpose of Unitas is to manage, direct, and create wealth for our clients.

For more information, please visit www.unitasconsultancy.com

 

MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COMMENT & ANALYSIS

date:Posted: October 13, 2017
INTERNATIONAL. 44 of the world's cities ranked according to their "magnetism" in The Mori Memorial Foundation's GPCI 2017; Dubai featured for the first time with strong ratings for corporate tax rates, ranking No.11 in that category.
date:Posted: October 11, 2017
INTERNATIONAL. The evolution of our way of life is moving at an exponential rate with all these innovations. If this is how our needs are addressed now, imagine what it would be like in 20 years.
date:Posted: October 11, 2017
UAE. 2017 shows signs of improvement on 2016, but less than anticipated due to the oil market; Deficits could be larger than anticipated, likely prompting additional borrowing; Momentum building in key parts of the regional economy, though potential headwinds from further fiscal tightening and political climate.
INTERNATIONAL. 44 of the world's cities ranked according to their "magnetism" in The Mori Memorial Foundation's GPCI 2017; Dubai featured for the first time with strong ratings for corporate tax rates, ranking No.11 in that category.
dhgate