UAE. At GITEX Technology Week 2017, Cisco and the Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre (ADMCC) announced further collaboration towards achieving the vision for a safe, secure and intelligent city.

Building on their existing relationship, ADMCC will leverage the power of Cisco’s technology solutions and innovation to support ‘Falcon Eye,’ an integrated, live surveillance system deployed across the city of Abu Dhabi.

The strategic cooperation focuses on adopting Cisco’s latest innovations to enable ADMCC to stay at the forefront of technological updates and to harness new trends in the areas of safety and security. Launched in July 2016, the ‘Falcon Eye’ project will benefit from Cisco’s state-of-the-art Data Centre architecture designed specifically to support virtualization in the Data Centre based on Cisco’s Unified Computing System (UCS). This will support the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s city-wide video surveillance project to help protect citizens and residents and provide a suitable environment for the prosperity and growth in the nation’s capital.

“Safe cities create an environment that attracts the investments, businesses, and talent necessary for economic growth and development,” said ADMCC Director General, His Excellency Saeed Saif Al Neyadi. “Interagency collaboration and real-time analytics are critical to our ability to help law enforcement provide proactive, informed policing that pre-empts incidents and responds faster to emergencies. Given their technology leadership, domain expertise and comprehensive portfolio, Cisco is the optimal partner to support the evolution of our ‘Falcon Eye’ project and to develop new uses for our capabilities.”

ADMCC and Cisco are joining forces to create a more flexible, functional, and secure environment within the Data Centre. Cisco was selected for its leading cybersecurity solutions that help detect and block threats faster with Advanced Malware Protection. When complete, the Cisco cybersecurity solution will apply threat-centric visibility and control to the environment, manage unauthorized access to the network, and gain more visibility to prevent malicious behaviour.

“Keeping citizens and assets safe and secure is a critical foundation for the economic and social prosperity of any city,” said Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East. “We are proud to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision for a confident, safe society by working closely with ADMCC to enable government agencies to better pre-empt and respond to emergencies and to safeguard the city’s inhabitants.”

The ‘Falcon Eye’ project provides coverage across the city of Abu Dhabi. It receives a live feed from thousands of visual surveillance devices distributed across Abu Dhabi, which connect into a single integrated control platform providing smart warnings and quick access to data creating events and initiating incident management. The solution is utilized by ADMCC stakeholders with functions tailored to each of their requirements and roles.

The Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre (ADMCC) was established under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as stated in Law no. (5), with the aim to manage and regulate the use of monitoring and control devices systems in public and private facilities and analyse the data provided by the devices, so as to prevent crimes and detect offenders and maintain public security in the emirate.

Photo Caption: Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About ADMCC

Following the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the ongoing evolution of Abu Dhabi as a global capital city, The Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council was created by Emirati Decree number 23 of the year 2007 and is the agency responsible for the future of Abu Dhabi’s urban environments, and the expert authority behind the visionary Plan Abu Dhabi 2030 Urban Structure Framework Plan published September 2007.

The Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council ensures best practice in planning for both new and existing urban areas. The Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council’s primary purpose is to deliver upon the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Ruler of Abu Dhabi for the continued fulfilment of the grand design. By drawing on urban planning expertise locally, throughout the GCC and around the world, the UPC strives to be a global authority on the future of urban planning and design. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council defines the shape of the Emirate, ensuring factors such as sustainability, infrastructure capacity, community planning and quality of life, by overseeing development across the city and the Emirate as a whole.

The Monitoring and Control Centre have been mandated with, and set the regulatory standards for ‘integrating all public access cameras onto one platform to provide full uninterrupted coverage of Abu Dhabi’ in compliance with the Safe City 2030 Vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, mandated the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development and the Department of Planning and Economy to develop a long-term economic vision for the Emirate. This mandate was given in order to deliver upon the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for the ongoing economic success of Abu Dhabi