UAE. Cisco today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, to further explore opportunities to enhance Miral’s digital offerings across its portfolio of leisure destinations on Yas Island.

The MoU establishes a framework for closer collaboration between the two parties by leveraging Cisco’s broad portfolio of technology products and solutions to support Miral’s vision to create unique and exciting destinations.

The agreement outlines a number of potential areas for cooperation that aim to enhance and differentiate Miral’s destinations through the use of innovative, intelligent technology and best practice within the IoT space.

“At Miral, we are proud to have an innovation-driven culture that enriches our product offerings and world-class customer experiences. Adopting the latest seamless technology is central to our strategy to establish Yas Island as a top global destination in which to live, work, play and invest.” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral.

“Our partnership with Cisco will allow us to explore and identify tangible outcomes through a digitization journey that will enhance the global attractiveness of our destinations and theme parks, enabling us to create a seamless customer experience that drives loyalty and return visits.”

“Miral’s vision to unite people and places through immersive experiences goes in line with Cisco’s commitment to connect the unconnected in ways that unlock tremendous value for our customers and partners,” said Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East.

“We are excited to work closely with Miral to create a digitization framework that contributes to the creation of memorable visits and engaging experiences on Yas Island.”

Under the MoU, Miral and Cisco will work together to explore digital solutions that enrich visitor experiences across Miral-managed destinations and support the development of new digital services. The two companies will cooperate on ways to increase customer loyalty by enabling deeper and more meaningful relationships with visitors and optimizing a digital content to suit their interests.

Photo Captions:

1. (above) Shukri Eid, MD - East region of Cisco Middle East and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral

2. (inset) Shukri Eid (File photo)



About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral’s assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Viceroy.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today.

Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.