UAE. --/PRNewswire/-- Avaya is unveiling the Happiness Index on Blockchain during GITEX Technology Week: a solution that shows for the first time ever how disruptive technologies, including blockchain, artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, can be harnessed to transform customer experience.

Happiness Blockchain, developed in partnership with Avanza Solutions, enables organizations to dynamically manage the customer journey to achieve greater satisfaction.



"For too many people, blockchain is a solution looking for a problem. Happiness Index on Blockchain highlights how Avaya has transformed its unified communications and contact center platforms to integrate emerging disruptive technology trends into the customer experience with agility and speed," said Laurent Philonenko, Chief Technology Officer, Avaya.

"Marrying enormous volumes of historical and real-time data to understand customer satisfaction is a huge challenge for our customers. By applying blockchain, data analytics and artificial intelligence on different data profiles and sources, we have built a globally unique solution that allows large organizations to measure and manage sentiment for every single one of their customers, as it happens."

With Happiness Index on Blockchain, Avaya is showcasing how companies and government organizations can leverage blockchain to securely collect and integrate data from multiple sources, such as different contact centers, emails, social media, web and chat platforms. By selectively filtering offline data and monitoring real-time data sources, organizations can dynamically measure customer satisfaction levels and transform experiences to meet their satisfaction level objectives.

Many organizations today are struggling to turn the huge volumes of data they have about their customers into actionable insight. While Gartner research shows 89% of companies expect to compete primarily on customer experience, just 6% of companies in an Aberdeen Group survey said they were extremely satisfied with their ability to use data to improve the customer journey.

"Innovation is part of Avanza's DNA - we always look at how we can solve the problems our customers are facing today and deliver the solutions that answer the challenges of tomorrow.

By working with Avaya, we are once again taking blockchain from being a conceptual technology into a business tool that addresses real-world issues," said Waqas Mirza, Chief Marketing Officer & Managing Director, Avanza Solutions.

For more information on Avaya, please visit www.avaya.com.

Photo Captions:

1. (above) Infographic: Avaya Happiness Index on Blockchain

2. (inset) For illustrative purposes (File photo)