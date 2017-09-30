UAE. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), a government agency promoting business between Japan and the rest of the world, will once again participate in the annual GITEX Technology Week.

This year’s participation is set to be JETRO’s most exciting GITEX participation to date as seven of Japan’s most successful and influential entrepreneurs will be showcasing their startups for the first time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dedicated to providing SMEs with business opportunities while enhancing their global reach, JETRO invited Paul Kenny, a renowned technology entrepreneur in the Middle East and one of the most important figures in the startup space in the region, to mentor the select group of Asian entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the Middle East.

Through the collaboration, these early-stage technology startups competed in an intensive boot camp and mentorship program run by Kenny in Japan to prepare them for GITEX and their engagement with the GITEX community.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of having access to guidance and funding during the initial stages for early-stage entrepreneurs. This mentorship program that JETRO has provided to these innovative and standout start-ups will be instrumental in their growth journey and in supporting them to expand the reach of their businesses in the Middle East. GITEX is the region’s leading technology trade show and offers great visibility for these companies as well as massive opportunities to meet with investors. This supportive approach aims to see these entrepreneurs gain the maximum impact for their businesses participation at GITEX whilst gaining a deeper understanding of the Middle East’s start up landscape.” commented Paul Kenny, Managing Director at AYM Commerce, an investment holding company specialized in breakthrough digital technologies and online business.



Mr. Masami Ando, Managing Director of JETRO Dubai and MENA said, “Our participation at GITEX with Japanese tech startups and innovators is a key initiative for us to strengthen the memorandum of understanding between UAE and Japan to promote SMEs and innovation. Both countries have enjoyed historical trade ties that started with mercantile exports and oil imports. We can see new trends of business expansion in various sectors with key stakeholders from the two regions trying to accelerate the trend to diversify much more."

Japanese SMEs have played a great role in various innovations and the evolution of Japan as a technology hub. JETRO selected seven star startups to take part in GITEX 2017, and these are part of current evolution of the tech space in Japan. Their technology helps to improve quality of life and contribute this region.

The selected seven companies are displaying their trendsetting innovation at the Japan pavilion at GITEX SU-Japan. The ‘techpreneurs’ will also get a chance to actively engage and share their experiences with their UAE counterparts as part of their business matching and networking agenda.

The seven JETRO startups attending the GITEX Global Startup Movement include: I-MEDEX (medical sensor), Challenge (earthquake detector), MAMORIO (bluetooth tag), Site Sensing (Location technology), Momo (Intelligent smartphone cover), Primesap (Healthcare IOT) and the star attraction, Smartmedical (Voice AI software), who have developed a product that can measure happiness levels by the tone of one’s voice.

JETRO’s participation in GITEX comes in the wake of renewed commitment to bolster cooperation and strategic partnerships between Japan and the UAE, and Dubai more specifically.

With Dubai-based SMEs contributing over 40 percent to the value addition generated in the Emirate’s economy, the UAE government has reiterated its goal to boost SME share in the national economy to over 70 percent by 2021.

The private sector through forums such as GITEX will also be seeking to generate high yield investment opportunities that attract and provide a solid path for growth for Japanese entrepreneurs, even as the Middle East economy continues to blossom ahead of its flagship event, the Expo 2020.

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy, the UAE-Japan non-oil trade valued at $14.6 billion during 2016, innovation and knowledge-sharing will continue to be important aspects of the bilateral relations between the countries. And with Dubai-Japan trade ties having enjoyed historically, Mr. Ando is confident that such forums will accelerate the city’s growth to finally becoming a sustainable and innovative city.

Under the Discover, Transform, Innovate theme, this year’s GITEX exhibition is expected to attract over 147,000 visitors and over 4,400 exhibitors.

GITEX, which predominantly brings together tech pioneers and futurists, business leaders and Information Technology professionals, is scheduled to be held from October 8th to 12th at the Dubai World Trade Center.

ABOUT JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a government agency that seeks to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world through a global network spread over 70 regional offices abroad and over 40 offices in Japan.

JETRO, which was established in 1958 to primarily promote Japanese exports abroad, now has an expanded mandate that is focused on promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and assisting small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

JETRO’s core activities also include the program for Japanese high-tech startups and innovators to accelerate their business to overseas through business matching and so on.