LEBANON.-- /AETOS Wire/ --In exciting news for both financial institutions and their customers, Lebanon-based mobile development leader Eurisko Mobility recently announced the addition of Artificial Intelligence Bots to its Digital Experience Platform (DXP), a cutting-edge solution tailored for banks and financial institutions.

Eurisko's fully customizable bots powers all DXP modules from Daily Banking and Personal Finance Management to Customer Relationship Management and Onboarding/Enrollment.

DXP seamlessly integrates with any existing middleware via its microservice architecture, has a highly customizable User Interface and supports a wide range of digital touchpoints, including iOS & Android Smartphone/Tablets, Wearables, Responsive Web, ATM, Smart TV, Internet of Things and Virtual Reality headsets. The change is expected to transform the entire way banks interact digitally with their customers.

“Eurisko Bots can be programmed to communicate with all our DXP modules in addition to any API-ready 3rd party systems,” commented Edgard Tawk, CEO of Eurisko Mobility. “This means that banks can create an army of programmable bots that can learn the customer's profile and preferences, communicate with all relevant systems and boost efficiency of all banking activities.”



Eurisko Artificial Intelligence Bots use a highly optimized Machine Learning engine to improve the overall customer experience and boost efficiency of daily tasks like checking accounts, making transfers, paying bills and getting notified about both Personal Finance Management milestones and important due dates.

On the other hand, Eurisko Artificial Intelligence Bots help financial institutions acquire new leads by intelligently promoting products and seamlessly integrating with DXP's Customer Relationship Management and Onboarding/Product Enrollment modules. This will potentially improve both customer experience and bank’s overall efficiency and profitability.

Eurisko Mobility has over eight years of experience helping meet the mobile, VR/AR and enteprise web needs of clients across the globe. They are Middle East's leading firm in enteprise mobile development with international clients including American Express, ADS Securities, Saudi Aramco, Banque Libano-Française, Bank Audi, Saradar Bank and MBC Group.

For more information please visit www.euriskomobility.com

Photo Captions:

1. (above) Eurisko Bots

2. (inset) For illustrative purposes (File photo)