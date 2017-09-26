UAE, 26 September 2017: As the GCC economies gear up for a new VAT regime from 1 January 2018, there’s a need to keep the workforce equipped with the skills and technical knowledge to implement and comply with VAT.

PwC, one of the leading professional services firms in the region, has leveraged on the expertise of its global network of firms and extensive experience of working in countries with well-established VAT systems, to deliver a Diploma that gives an insight into commercial and practical realities of VAT.

Jeanine Daou, PwC Partner, Middle East indirect Tax Leader said: “We provide a complete solution to help organisations get ready for the new VAT regime; from assessing impact and designing VAT solutions to implementing and operating them. A key element of getting businesses ready for this transition is upskilling their staff with the relevant skills and knowledge to implement this change.”

The GCC VAT Diploma, accredited by the Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT), provides an in-depth understanding of the principles of VAT and the practical application of the legislation. This programme is taught by PwC’s tax specialists and is delivered in a modular format to suit the learning preferences and schedules of working professionals.

Amanda Line, Middle East PwC’s Academy Partner said: “PwC has a proven track record of helping solve tomorrow’s problems by responding to the market’s needs. I am confident that this qualification will be fundamental in upskilling specialised tax professionals who can then prepare their organisations for VAT compliance.”

The Diploma will be offered as a public course in UAE and KSA starting October onwards. It can also be customised for in-house requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.pwcacademy-me.com/

Photo Caption: Jeanine Daou, PwC Partner, Middle East indirect Tax Leader

