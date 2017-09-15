UAE. The Financial Services Agency of Japan (‘FSA’) and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (‘FSRA’) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (‘ADGM’) today announced the completion of a framework for co-operation to promote innovation in financial services in Japan and ADGM.

This Co-operation Framework recognises the global nature of innovation in financial services. It will enable FSA and FSRA to refer innovative FinTech businesses to each other for advice and support via FSA’s FinTech Support Desk and FSRA’s Regulatory Laboratory (RegLab). It also provides a framework for information sharing between the two regulators.

This will enable FSA and FSRA to keep abreast of regulatory and relevant economic or commercial developments in each other’s jurisdictions, and help to inform domestic regulatory approaches in the context of a rapidly changing global financial environment.

In recent years, FSA has been actively involved in creating a supportive environment for FinTech start-ups, through a range of measures including the modification of the legal system and establishment of FinTech Support Desk. In addition to these initiatives, this Framework will encourage Japanese FinTech start-ups to engage with innovative financial businesses globally.

FSRA launched the RegLab in November 2016 to provide a controlled environment for Innovator Businesses to develop and test innovative solutions that promote efficiency and consumer choices in the financial sector, and to support the FSRA in the development of risk-appropriate and effective regulations for such innovation.

Shunsuke Shirakawa, FSA Vice-Commissioner for International Affairs, said, ‘We are delighted to establish this Co-operation Framework with FSRA. We believe that this Framework facilitates our co-operation and contributes to further development of FinTech innovation and our respective markets.’

Richard Teng, CEO of FSRA, ADGM said, ‘This is the first FinTech collaboration and bridge with our Japanese financial services regulatory counterpart and our fifth with international regulators. This cooperation further deepens the mutually beneficial partnership between Abu Dhabi and Japan. I look forward to working closely and meaningfully with the FSA to advance the financial development of our markets.’

A formal ‘Exchange of Letters’ ceremony between State Minister of Cabinet Office, Takao Ochi, and CEO of FSRA, Richard Teng took place in Tokyo today to seal the Framework at the FinTech Summit, the international conference as part of FIN/SUM Week co-hosted by FSA, The Nikkei and the Fintech Association of Japan.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21st October 2015.

In line with the Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision, ADGM is a natural extension of Abu Dhabi’s role as a reliable and responsible member of the global financial community. Strategically situated in Abu Dhabi, home to one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, ADGM plays a pivotal role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global centre for business and finance connecting the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

ADGM’s three independent authorities, the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and ADGM Courts, enable registered companies to conduct business in a zero-percent tax environment and operate with confidence within an international regulatory framework with its own independent judicial system and legislative infrastructure based on the Common Law.

Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad based financial centre, ADGM’s foundation is anchored on three of Abu Dhabi’s strategic strengths - private banking, wealth management and asset management and will continually expand its financial services in response to the needs of its businesses and marketplace.

Overview of ADGM’s FinTech Achievement and Commitment

As the FinTech Hub, ADGM has established and in the process of finalising about eight FinTech bridges with key international financial centres and jurisdictions in the recent six months. These cross-border partnerships enable ADGM to maintain a practical, open and inclusive global FinTech centre that has been serving the communities in Abu Dhabi and the greater MENA region.

ADGM will be hosting its first FinTech Abu Dhabi Summit will be launched and held on 23 October 2017. As an IFC, ADGM has accomplished notable milestones and established strategic partnerships to bolster the FinTech ecosystem since March 2016. It is the first IFC in the MENA region to establish a dedicated and open regulatory framework in October to licence FinTech stakeholders and launched a Regulatory Laboratory (Reglab) to accelerate FinTech innovation.

As a global FinTech Hub, ADGM continues to enhance its international network with the MENA region, Asia, Australia, US, UK, Europe to facilitate greater access to markets, capital and regulatory recognition for Fintech players. ADGM actively engages its stakeholders, forge partnerships and collaborations to develop a conducive and effective FinTech ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi Global Market is located on Al Maryah Island, a 114-hectare development that is home to world-class business and lifestyle facilities such as the Rosewood and Four Seasons Hotels and Residences, the first ever specialty Cleveland Clinic Hospital outside of USA, luxury retail at the Galleria Mall, and grade-A offices spaces to meet Abu Dhabi’s long-term development and economic needs. All these complement ADGM’s international financial centre position as a vibrant destination in the capital city in Abu Dhabi.

