SAUDI ARABIA. -- /PRNewswire/ --The Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (PIF) today announced the launch of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Hosted and organized by PIF, the Kingdom's main investment arm and one of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds, the FII will take place from 24th to 26th October 2017 in Riyadh.

It will be a game-changing platform exploring the new trends, opportunities, challenges and emerging industries that will shape the world economy and investment environment over the coming decades.



This inaugural FII will be held under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and Chairman of PIF.

The invitation-only event will bring together internationally-renowned business and investment leaders. A number of high profile speakers have already been confirmed, covering major investors, global financial institutions and established and emerging businesses, including:

- Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock

- Stuart Gulliver, Group Chief Executive, HSBC

- Joe Kaeser, President and CEO, Siemens

- Tong Li, CEO, Bank of China

- Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO, SoftBank Group

- George Whitesides, CEO, Virgin Galactic

The attendees will also include established players, new innovators and creators across key sectors that will shape the future global economy.

H.E. Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, Managing Director of PIF remarked: "The Future Investment Initiative will provide an unprecedented opportunity for many leaders and influencers around the world to better understand the future of the global investment landscape. It will also act as a platform to showcase the PIF's redefined investment mandate and strategy, as it progresses towards becoming the world's largest sovereign wealth fund."

Through a highly collaborative and interactive program, over 2,000 attendees will discuss long-term investment and global trends across a broad range of topics. The event is designed around three key pillars: Shifting centers of power; the new investment paradigm and innovation for a better world.

The FII is being organized in the context of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a blueprint that is already charting the path for the Kingdom to harness its strategic location and strong investment capabilities. The core principles of the event are aligned with the strategic objectives and targets of the Kingdom's National Transformation Plan, which is key to achieving Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030.

About the Public Investment Fund:

In March 2015, the Council of Ministers issued a decree to transfer oversight of the Public Investment Fund to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA). As part of this process, a new Board was appointed, chaired by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

To help achieve Saudi Arabia's vision of a sustainable, diversified economy, the Board of Directors has taken several steps to clearly define the Public Investment Fund's vision, objectives and strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The Public Investment Fund is developing a portfolio of high quality domestic and international investments, diversified across sectors, geographies and asset classes. Working alongside global strategic partners and renowned investment managers, PIF acts as the Kingdom's main investment arm to deliver a strategy focused on achieving attractive financial returns and long-term value for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Public Investment Fund aims to be a global investment powerhouse and the world's most impactful investor, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities that will shape the future global economy, while driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia.