UAE. Henley & Partners, the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, today launched the second edition of the Henley & Partners – Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI).

According to the latest QNI rankings, the most remarkable performing nationality within the GCC region was that of the UAE. The country has made a spectacular jump forward on the 2016 QNI General Ranking, moving from 36.3% in 2015 to 44.5% in 2016 of a possible 100%.

The QNI was unveiled for the first time last year and is the first-ever index to objectively rank the quality of nationalities worldwide. Consistently securing the top spot for the last six years, Germany’s quality of nationality is ranked first in the world with a score of 82.7%. The global mean of the index this year was 39.32%, with Afghanistan sitting at the bottom of the index with a score of 14.6%.

Following closely behind Germany are France and Denmark who share second place on the index with a score of 82.4%. Iceland ranks third overall at 81.3%. The UK also made it into the Extremely High category on the index, just missing out on a ‘Top 10’ place by coming 12th with a score of 79.2%.

The US, meanwhile, ranked only 29th on the QNI with a score of 68.8% — mainly due to its relatively low Settlement Freedom compared to nationalities of the EU Member States, and its weak showing on the Peace and Stability element of the index.

Commenting on the launch of the second QNI, Prof. Dr. Dimitry Kochenov, co-author of the QNI and a leading constitutional law professor, said: “The key premise of the index is that it’s possible to compare the relative worth of nationalities, as opposed to, simply, states.

Everyone has a nationality of one or more states. States differ to a great degree — Russia is huge; Malta is small — Luxembourg is rich; Mongolia is less so. Just as with the states, the nationalities themselves differ too. Importantly, there is no direct correlation between the power of the state and the quality of its nationality. Nationality plays a significant part in determining our opportunities and aspirations, and the QNI allows us to analyze this objectively.”

The QNI is not a perception index. It uses a wide variety of quantifiable data to determine the opportunities and limitations that our nationalities impose on us. To achieve this, the QNI measures both the internal value of nationality — the quality of life and opportunities for personal growth within a nationality’s country of origin — and the external value of nationality — which identifies the diversity and quality of opportunities that nationalities allow us to pursue outside our country of origin.

“Before the launch of the QNI, no single, credible source existed that ranked the nationalities of the world. The second edition of the QNI — which represents the status quo as on 10 October 2016 — reflects the quality of all the world’s nationalities. It also includes a number of new nationality and status entries, such as South Sudan, and eight British nationalities/statuses. The methodology has also been updated to include territories such as Dutch and French overseas territories, US territories, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands as settlement destinations,” says Kochenov.

The MENA region

Similar to the first edition of the QNI, this second edition also measures the quality of nationalities within the MENA region. The average value of GCC nationalities has improved from 35.05% last year to 37.02% in 2016 on the QNI General Ranking. This is substantially higher than the Middle Eastern average (27.20%).

In fact, while the quality of GCC nationalities varies between 44.50% (UAE) and 34.2% (Bahrain), the next Middle Eastern nationalities follow at a substantial distance with Turkey ranking 80 (35.2%) on the QNI, Jordan ranking 128 (24.4%), Egypt ranking 130 (23.9%), and Lebanon ranking 134 (23.2%). This primarily results from the free mobility of persons in the GCC area, which boosts Settlement

Freedom and overall external value. Since the Economic Agreement of 2001, nationals are even entitled to pensions and social security benefits in other member states, going well beyond the QNI’s criteria for full access.

The UAE nationality specifically, has performed remarkably and moved up 13 spots in comparison to last year’s rankings. This is because of the EU’s recent exemption of UAE nationals from a Schengen visa, granting visa-free access to the zone.

In addition to the 26 travel destinations of the Schengen Area, UAE nationals are also given visa-free access to eight non-Schengen countries in Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Romania, the Vatican, Andorra, San Marino and Monaco. Improved travel freedom is directly reflected in the QNI General Ranking and hence explains UAE’s spectacular jump forward in the 2016 QNI.

Commenting on the UAE’s ranking, Bata Racic, Manager of Henley & Partners in the Middle East said: “The upward trajectory in the ranking of UAE nationality is a reflection of the nation’s strong and growing diplomatic ties with the EU and other countries. The UAE’s sustained efforts in this area have proved instrumental in elevating the quality of its nationals while providing them with a host of valuable benefits such as the possibility to travel freely.

"Emiratis can now travel to an additional 34 countries for business or tourist purposes and stay there for up to 90 days in any 180-day period in one year. This advantage of increased mobility is of great significance both in qualitative and quantitative terms.

The stellar improvement in the Emirati nationality is a perfect example for many other countries as it is a great illustration of how improved relations between countries can translate into concrete and measurable successes for millions of individuals. What is more noteworthy is that UAE’s jump forward has also resulted in the average value of GCC nationalities moving up from 35.05% in 2015 to 37.02% in 2016 on the QNI General Ranking.”

A unique measurement tool

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, a leading specialist on international immigration and citizenship law and policy, and Group Chairman of Henley & Partners, says the QNI is relevant to both individuals interested in their own mobility, the possibilities and the limitations of their nationality, and governments focused on improving the local, regional and global opportunities inherent in their passports.

Kälin says, “The reality that the QNI describes is in many respects regrettable: in the majority of circumstances, our nationality plays an important role in establishing a highly arbitrary ceiling for our opportunities and aspirations, reflecting the core concept of being a national of just one particular place. The QNI provides an empowering perspective that serves to help individuals with the important decisions they must make regarding where to live and raise a family, do business, and enjoy a satisfying global lifestyle, in order to define their future.”

“The QNI is relevant and of interest to all individuals, and a vital resource for those who are financially independent and wish to enjoy the benefits of alternative citizenship, as it provides assistance in selecting the most valuable second or third nationality. Over the last decade there has been a growing trend amongst wealthy and talented individuals to build up a citizenship portfolio to ensure greater international opportunity, stability, freedom and security for themselves and their families,” Kälin adds.

Key findings

- Generally, the global quality of nationalities went up by 0.75%. All nationalities saw a change in value in 2016 but only 45 lost value. By comparison, 88 nationalities lost value in 2015

- 140 nationalities increased in value in 2016, which is 59 more than in 2015. The global mean in 2016 was 39.32%, with the German nationality again positioned at the top of the QNI General Ranking with a score of 82.7%, and Afghanistan at the bottom of the index on 14.6%

- In 2016, 28 nationalities were of Extremely High Quality (75% and above); 17 nationalities were of Very High Quality (above 50.0%); 43 nationalities were of High Quality (between 35.0% and 49.9%); 93 nationalities were in the Medium Quality tier (between 20.0% and 34.9%); and 14 nationalities were of Low Quality (below 20.0%)

- The shifts in the High Quality tier are most significant. As many as 17 nationalities which previously belonged to the Medium Quality tier have improved in value and are now classified as High Quality in 2016. These primarily include the nationalities of Colombia and Peru, as well as those of five Caribbean states (the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago), which saw significant improvement in value and in their general ranking positions in 2016, due to the recent Schengen visa liberalization

- In the EU, the Croatian nationality continued to improve and move up the rankings with the removal of settlement restrictions by EU member states, but the remaining nationalities in the EU all fell slightly in value

Risers and fallers 2015–2016

The seven nationalities rising furthest in the ranking in 2016 are five Caribbean states, Timor‑Leste and Colombia, all of which benefitted from significant improvement to their Travel Freedom scores due to the opening up of visa-free tourist and business travel to Europe’s Schengen area:

- Timor-Leste was the highest climber, moving up 31 places to 95th place

- St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Commonwealth of Dominica each climbed 25 places on the index, now ranking 65th and 68th respectively

- The third highest climber was Grenada, rising 24 positions to 67th place

- Senegal dropped the most on the index, losing 16 positions to rank 104th

- Libya and Saudi Arabia lost 15 and 14 places respectively on the QNI, dropping to 145th and 82nd position respectively

Top risers and fallers 2012–2016

Over the last five years, Colombia has risen the most on the QNI, climbing by 48 positions to 62nd place. Timor-Leste, which climbed the highest in the latest ranking, is also the second highest climber from 2012–2016, rising by 28 positions overall.

Most of the nationalities which lost significant quality have been affected by political instability or serious conflicts in their respective countries. Such developments have a severe impact on their Peace and Stability score as well as an indirect impact on the Human Development, Economic Strength, and Travel Freedom elements of the index.

The Syrian Arab Republic fell the most over the last five years, decreasing its rank by 27 places to settle on 154th position on the 2016 index. Libya — the second largest faller on the index between 2015–2016 — is also the second largest faller over the last five years, dropping by 21 positions to 145th place.

