New payments and transfers fintech set to change the world's financial industry
Source: PRNewswire , Author: Posted by BI-ME staff
Posted: Tue September 5, 2017 12:55 pm

LONDON.-- /PRNewswire/ --DPPM Holdings and TECH MONIA have announced today that they have developed a technology of Financial Telecommunication that allows INSTANT payment (Online or in-store) and transfer of money in any currency domestically and internationally with the fee of US$0.30 with just a simple fingerprint no matter where your bank account is or which country you live in, or what kind of card you have.
 
The Technology of Payment and Transfer is possible with another technology by TECHMONIA called THE KEY .

The Founder and CEO, Alireza Dehghan has said, "This technology is like being the World's bank, you are able to transfer funds instantly from your banks or cards anywhere in the world to anybody else and that person will be able to instantly spend it or transfer it worldwide with the fee of 30 cents in the most securest way possible just at the tip of their finger. And we don't even keep your money."

DPPM will also work with banks and governments.

Mr. Dehghan has also projected, "This technology will put domestic and International interbank financial telecommunications like Swift and also virtual currencies like Bitcoin and other blockchains in general out of order. We are also offering intergovernmental, interbank and intercorporate solutions with the same instant transactions."

The KEY: The KEY is a set of keys chained back to back in between the lines of your fingerprint which creates a very unique KEY that is used as an identifier of information, signature for payment and as the identifier as a single bank account for the whole world, in DPPM payment, and transfer technology of instant transfer.

Transfer Technology: the transfer is done instantly either domestically or internationally, after authentication the money gets processed from the accounts or cards that you have connected to your key, and Your KEY will send a notification to DPPM (your currency) and DPPM will instantly transfer the same amount to the receiver KEY.

And in the case of international Transfer after DPPM in your Currency gets you're Notification, then it will send another Notification to DPPM in the receiver currency, and DPPM in the receiver currency will send it to the receiver KEY.

NO FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEE: Whenever you buy anything in another currency your money gets processed in DPPM in your Currency. 

For more information, please visit www.dppmfinance.com/

SOURCE: DPPM Holdings and TECH MONIA

File photo

 

MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COMMENT & ANALYSIS

date:Posted: September 5, 2017
UAE. The representation of Emirati women among the national workforce in the banking sector of the UAE is among the highest of any sector, according to the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS). The UAE's banking sector employs 10,000 UAE nationals.
date:Posted: September 4, 2017
UAE. It appears Mirai may have some competition. And its name is WireX. Akamai researchers first discovered WireX when it was used to attack one of its clients, a multinational hospitality company, by sending traffic from hundreds of thousands of IP addresses.
date:Posted: September 3, 2017
UAE. The index measures the prevailing mood of affluent investors in the UAE market, from a personal and business point of view; It is an indicator of the overall sentiment of the market, based on existing fundamental and economic factors.
LONDON. DPPM Holdings and TECH MONIA announce new fintech that allows instant payment (online or in-store) and transfer of money in any currency domestically and internationally, with a fee of US$0.30, with just a simple fingerprint, no matter where you bank or live, or what kind of card you use.
dhgate