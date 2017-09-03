UAE. The representation of Emirati women among the national workforce in the banking sector of the UAE stands at an impressive 70 percent, among the highest of any sector in the country, according to the general manager of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS). UAE’s banking sector employs 10,000 UAE nationals.

Speaking in the run-up to Emirati Women’s Day, which is marked every year on August 28 to celebrate the achievements of UAE women, Jamal Al Jasmi, general manager of EIBFS, said the rise of the country’s women is a result of continued encouragement and support from the UAE’s leadership.

“The vision and constant encouragement of our leaders, including the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and policy makers of the government, inspire every woman of our country to play their role in the country’s economic progress,” said Mr. Al Jasmi. “At EIBFS, we feel we have contributed in our own way through our education and training programs, which have witnessed the increasing participation of Emirati women.”

Women accounted for 43 percent (9,977 out of a total 23,197) participants in the institute’s training courses and workshops in 2016. In the academic education programs, which include BSc and Diploma courses, women’s participation increased to 55 percent of the total students registered for the 2016 academic year.

The institute, established in 1983, has contributed to the banking sector’s growth by training students, as well as upgrading the knowledge and skills of financial and banking employees at various levels. And as part of the national Emiratization drive, EIBFS has played a crucial role in fulfilling the government’s mandate to train nationals for the banking and insurance sectors.

In its wider effort to ensure that Emirati men and women are ready for leadership roles in national and global banks based in the UAE, EIBFS is constantly developing programs that teach the skills they need as they progress in their career. Increased attention is being paid to expand the institute’s programs, one of which is a tie up with the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business to offer a Leadership Development Program at the US campus. Thirty bankers, who attended the program at Darden School, have been successfully integrated into leadership positions in their organizations in the past three years.

Photo Caption: Jamal Al Jasmi, general manager of EIBFS

About EIBFS

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) was founded in 1983. As a leading independent training centre, it offers world-class education, training and allied services in the critical areas of banking and finance. Based in the UAE, EIBFS currently has three campuses for education and training services located in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Institute has made substantial contributions to the careers of thousands of students and working professionals in the financial services sector. EIBFS is also a strong supporter of Emiratization and has launched various initiatives that have greatly helped to promote the careers of Emiratis. All academic programs offered by EIBFS are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Students who have successfully completed these programs have found productive employment at various levels in banks and financial institutions in the UAE and around the world.

